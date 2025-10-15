On the seventh, he drove into trouble, pitched out, then sank his third shot for birdie with the same club as his eagle effort – his ball hitting the top of the flagstick and dropping down into the hole.

“It was a bit jammy,” he admitted, although he went on to play the remaining 11 holes 1-over the card and beat his previous best at the Bay by one shot.

Andrea Reeves starred as most of a supportive Waikohu contingent enjoyed success on the big-city track.

Reeves won the women’s Stableford with 91-27-64.

The Waikohu team of Larry Green, Val Grace, Ella Wynard and Ike Ruru collected the Bob Grierson Memorial combined Stableford trophy with an impressive 155 total.

Jay McCafferty not only won the overall women’s net with 97-31-66, but she also picked up an approach and was leading two of the approaches before Megan Allen’s brilliant shot on the second hole.

Head greenkeeper Rowan Clark turned the clock back towards his scratch handicap and Poverty Bay-East Coast representative days with his men’s Stableford-winning 76-10-66, for 42 points.

The gross winners were Waka Donnelly (73) and Maxine Francois (87).

More than $3000 was raised for the Halberg Disability Sport Foundation.

The Wednesday twilight competition for 2025-2026 started this week with a hiss and a roar ... a field of more than 100 teeing off. Scoring was warm, including Reece Witters firing 2-under 34 for 22 points to win the senior men’s front 9.

It continued a dramatic transformation in scoring as the summer run kicks in.

Rounds of note last week included Garth Marchbank’s bolt-from-the-blue Sunday School and Division 1 Stableford-winning 78-14-64, for 44 points, and Brent Croskery’s Thursday Division 2 men’s Stableford-topping 97-31-66, for 44, despite a 10 on the 13th.

Pip Dymock rode that wave into this week with her Wednesday women’s Stableford-winning 99-31-68, for 42 points – her best round off the yellow pegs since September of 2022.

It was a busy day for the Eagles Society of Gisborne at its annual Halberg Disability Sport Foundation tournament at the Awapuni Links course. Pictured on the sixth tee are Stephen Francks, who filled in for a representative of major sponsor PGG Wrightson Seeds, sponsor's rep Lou Kriel and Eagles reps Bruce Talbot (back), Peter Hakiwai and Brian Morrissey.

WEDNESDAY – Freyberg Salver drawn pairs Stableford: P. Dymock/M. Colbourne 72.

Women’s Stableford: P. Dymock 42, M. Lane 37, A. Witters 36, P. Wanklyn 36, S. Spence 35.

Nine-holers cancer fundraising day, Stableford: V. Meade 23, A. Butt 20, P. Shaw 10.

Twilight 9-hole Stableford, senior men, front 9: R. Witters 22, D. Collier 19.

Back 9: P. Stewart 19.

Junior men, front 9: C. Bridge 22, T. White 22, D. Raggett 21.

Back 9: J. Williams 23, R. Ratima 21, K. Clapham 21.

Women’s division: L. Petro.

SUNDAY – Men’s Stableford, Division 1: G. Marchbank 44, W. Mortleman 39, S. Harbottle 38.

Division 2: C. Morton 42, L. Hewson 41.

Nearest to pin: L. Hunt.

THURSDAY (Oct 9) – Men’s Stableford, Division 1: G. Morley 41, B. Colbert 40, B. Anderson 39.

Division 2: B. Croskery 44, D. Bush 41, H. Johanson 40.

Nearest to pin: B. Croskery.

Twos: N. Mackie, I. Murphy, G. Udall, S. Harbottle, J. Pittar.

Poverty Bay Golf Club 9-hole players got into the "pink" theme of the day for a Cancer Society fundraising event on Wednesday.

COMING UP: Starting November 7, Fulton Hogan Friday Ambrose Teams Series mercantile, six holes, teams of four, 5.30pm shotgun start, maximum handicap of 24 for non-golfers, entry available at bit.ly/KnockOffEarlyFriday

Patutahi

A new golfing era of the Brown whānau reached another highlight in his rising career.

Watene Brown, son of former Tairāwhiti representative Eddie Brown jnr, won Division 1 of the men’s net on Sunday with a personal-best 2-over 72-11-61.

It led a raft of excellent scoring at the ’Tahi in Friday and Sunday competitions.

Korban Harrison-Allen broke 80 for the first time and did it with almost contemptuous ease – 74-13-61 – although he had to settle for second behind young Brown.

Beau Toa’s impressive 76-12-64 was only good enough for third.

Calypso Stills-Hindmarsh returned to golf last month after an eight-year hiatus and is quickly making up for lost time. Stills-Hindmarsh won the women’s net on Sunday with 66, following up a 23-point haul in Friday’s meat pack Stableford.

Scoring in her Division 2 Friday section was hot enough to melt gold. Michael Broad won with 38-9-29, for 24 points, while those who did not have 22 points were out of the running.

SUNDAY – Women’s net: C. Stills-Hindmarsh 66, S. Robertson 67, D. Johnston 71.

Men’s net, Division 1: W. Brown 61, K. Harrison-Allen 61, B. Toa 64, R. Hindmarsh 68, T. Hawea 68, T. Hindmarsh 69, A. Hindmarsh 69.

Division 2: M. Broad 68, P. Johnston 69, C. Brown 69, C. Harris 72.

FRIDAY – Meat pack 9-hole Stableford, Division 1: K. Harrison-Allen 21, H. Harris 20, W. Aupouri 20, T. Hindmarsh 20, J. Neilson 19, M. Mackintosh 19, S. Toa 19 on c/b.

Division 2: M. Broad 24, N. Fraser 23, J. Tietjen 23, C. Stills-Hindmarsh 23, H. Hawea 22, P. Tinnelly 22, D. Hamilton 22.

Te Puia Hot Springs

Mark Higham and Ian Logan took contrasting semifinal paths to the men’s club championship final last Sunday.

Higham brushed aside James Forrester snr 7 and 6, while Logan needed two extra holes to get past Bill Clark.

Peter Ngarimu beat Daryl Goldsmith 2 and 1 in a junior men’s quarter-final.

SUNDAY – Women’s net: R. Ngatai 73, I. Ngarimu 73, H. McClutchie 76.

Men’s Stableford: J. Forrester jnr 40, M. Higham 36, M. Aurupa 36.

Twos: K. Lewis.

COMING UP: SUNDAY, club meeting.

Electrinet Park

THURSDAY (Oct 9) – Novus Glass twilight Stableford, Division 1: M. Christophers 18.

Division 2: Z. Lister 21, K. Sinton 19.

Long drive: M. Gray.

Approach: K. Spring.

Birdie board (third hole): D. Collier.

Monkey on the back: R. Maynard.

Simulator challenge: Beau Toa.

Waikohu

Richard Reeves and Marg Tuapawa did the golfing version of Michael Jackson’s moonwalk on Sunday.

Reeves and Tuapawa won round 2 of the course backwards competition. It was a drawn pairs Stableford format and the pair totalled 49 points, two ahead of Percy Milner and Blair Crawshaw.

SUNDAY – Course backwards, round 2, drawn pairs Stableford: R. Reeves/M. Tuapawa 49; P. Milner/B. Crawshaw 47; S. Ritchie/A. Reeves 43; K. Tamanui/P. Rutene 43, K. Ruru/C. Te Rito 42; L. Green/V. Grace 42.

Twos: I. Ruru/E. Wynyard.

COMING UP: SUNDAY, meeting 9.30am, shootout 11am; SATURDAY, Christmas Cheer tournament, featuring Waikohu v Opotiki interclub trophy, morning tee 10.30am, tee-off 11am, contact Audrey 0221772474 or Karauria 0274041752.

Tolaga Bay

Joe Sheridan has bounced back from a character-building Poverty Bay Open qualifying experience with a couple of solid numbers on home soil.

The second of those on Sunday, a 34-point effort, was good enough to win the Stableford.

SUNDAY – Stableford: J. Sheridan 34, J. Hale 33, D. Maitai 32.

Approach: R. Pomana.

Junior golf

The Tairāwhiti Junior Masters tournament is being held at Poverty Bay Golf Club on Saturday, December 6.

The Masters is open to golfers and non-golfers aged 8-18 years and will feature gross and Stableford for individuals, along with an ambrose section, long drives, nearest to the pin and food.

Tee-off is from 9am to 11am.

Inquiries to Anaru Reedy 021727825 or anaru.reedy@golfnz.org