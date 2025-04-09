As is always the case, plenty of carnage preceded Brown’s triumph — all witnessed by referee Tony Green.

Last year, Rocky Pardoe was unable to make the final, so was first to go.

This year, Pardoe was able to make the final ...and was the first to go.

Tom Hindmarsh, who Green rated “the best chipper in the club”, went on the second hole... in a chip-off.

Mike de Luze, who top qualified in 2024, only to go out on the fourth hole, made it to the third this time.

This year’s No 1 qualifier, Phoenix Nickerson, managed to get to 10 before his demise, while brother Lucian, who qualified second, took family bragging rights in surviving until the 16th.

Green said a couple of players hit wrong balls (Joe Blair and Pete Johnston) while Pat Molloy was ejected in gloriously disastrous style on the fifth.

A three-man chip-off on the 17th saw Chris Kaa’s title bid end, leaving Brown and Skudder to duke it out on the 18th.

Brown returned the next day to win the division 2 men’s par competition and shout the bar.

SUNDAY — Men’s par, division 1: R. Moleta +4, M. Smith +3, S. Toa +2, D. Pohatu +2, W. Brown +2.

Division 2: C. Brown +2, T. Newby +1, S. Williams +1, S. Fookes +1, D. Kahukoti -2.

LGU: H. Humble 72.

SATURDAY — Men’s shootout final, overall winner: Cecil Brown.

Order of elimination: Rocky Pardoe No 1; Tom Hindmarsh No 2; Mike De Luze No 3; Garth Tattersfield No 4; Pat Molloy No 5; Butch McKenzie No 6; Joe Blair No 7; Pete Johnston No 8; Simon Pittar No 9; Phoenix Nickerson No 10; Ashley Hindmarsh No 11; Michael Broad No 12; Pete Summersby No 13; Jason Phillips No 14; Pat Hokianga No 15; Lucian Nickerson No 16; Chris Kaa No 17; Selwyn Skudder No 18.

FRIDAY — Meat pack 9-hole stableford, division 1: M. Broad 20, M. Smith 20, S. Toa 20, P. Summersby 20, L. Owen 20.

Division 2: H. Humble 21, D. Bentley 21, G. Roadley 20, D. Quinn 20, G. Holland 20.

Electrinet Park

There are shots golfers never forget.

For Beau Toa, a long-range iron on the ninth hole last Thursday will be forever etched in his memory — a shot that set up victory in the Thursday twilight stableford shootout final.

Toa made birdie on the par-5 ninth to knock out last-gasp qualifier Craig Christophers and pocket the $1000 first prize in the grand finale to the 2024-2025 weekly twilight competition.

Christophers watched as Toa played a superb second shot around a tree from what his opponent estimated was about 200 metres out to short of the green, then chipped to 30cm for an all but tap-in birdie and victory.

It was deserved. Toa, off a 15.9 index, avoided any major trouble and played excellently from the first hole where the 10 finalists teed off.

Christophers had to survive a chip-off with Steve Phillips to make the 10. It was the first of a few putt-offs and chip-offs he had to overcome, including the sixth hole where he drove out of bounds only for his ball to bounce off a shed roof and back into a hazard.

Dan Collier went out of bounds on the same hole but made birdie with his second ball for bogey-5 only to lose a putt-off with Christophers.

Waiti Tamatea was the first to be knocked out, followed by Rueben Maynard, top qualifier Kymani Tamatea, Anthony Pahina, Josh Adams, Collier, Junior Akurangi, Shaun Pahina and Christophers.





Mahia

Waikohu’s Marg Tuapawa was the star of two shows at the Mahia Ladies Open on Saturday.

Tuapawa won the overall net with 67 and anchored the Waikohu team to victory in round 5 of the Tairāwhiti women’s interclub pennants held in conjunction with the open.

Clubmate Cheryl Te Rito backed up Tuapawa in winning the junior stableford with 34 points.

Locals were also in good form. Lee Steel won the senior net with 72, Renee Hiko the senior stableford with 37 points and Susie Adam the junior gross with 101.

Electrinet Park member Karen Hay added another 2025 open senior gross title to her collection with 86.

Patutahi’s Charlie Holland won the junior net with 73.

SATURDAY — Mahia Ladies Open, overall net: M. Tuapawa 67.

Senior division, gross: K. Hay 86, L. Holmberg 89.

Net: L. Steel 72, M. Pickles 73.

Stableford: R. Hiko 37, S. Robertson 32, E. Westwood 31, C. Pipi 29 on c/b.

Junior division, gross: S. Adam 101, H. McClutchie 102.

Net: C. Holland 73, A. Reeves 74.

Stableford: C. Te Rito 34, V. Kyle 34, K. Torrez 34, T. Duncan 30.

9-hole winner: J. McLaggan.

Long drives: R. Hiko (senior), A. Reeves (junior.

Mattie Fergus longest putt: V. Kyle.

Julie Crowley hardest working golfer: M. Vette (senior), P. Rutene (junior).

Approaches: L. Steel (senior), K. Torrez (junior).

Doi Ormond lucky cards: J. Foot (visitor), J. Thompson (local).

Twos: T. Paku.





Poverty Bay

The late Ronnie Low will always be known to his golfing mates as “the Pro”.

But one of them is staking a claim for that nickname and, on Sunday, could further push his case when he defends the Tom Shaw Memorial Awapuni Shootout.

Former Gisborne Herald chief photographer Paul Rickard is living the golfing dream at Awapuni Links these days. He’s playing several times a week, hence his 15.4 handicap index, which was as high as 17.5 in December.

On Sunday, “Rick” once again joins forces with Brad Morgan as they attempt to make it back-to-back-to-back Awapuni Shootout crowns in a tournament that honours a Poverty Bay club stalwart famous for his “Texas wedge” play.

To do that, they will have to negotiate three different formats of play over 27 holes — best-ball, Canadian foursomes and ambrose net.

As of Wednesday, 38 pairs had entered, including players from Mahia, Electrinet Park and Patutahi, and entries were still being taken at the pro shop.

The subsidiary titles to the Reynolds Cup men’s handicap matchplay have been decided. Dave Pirimona beat Warwick Thompson in the Low Bros Cup final on Saturday, while Alex Kirkpatrick defaulted to Willie Mortleman in the Willock Cup final.

WEDNESDAY — Women’s par: A. Gemmell +3, G. Young +3, J. Utting +, M. Allan +2, R. Willock +1.

Twos: P. Gayford.

SUNDAY — Men’s Stableford, division 1: C. Simpson 39, B. Anderson 38, B. Morgan 38, D. Collier 37, K. Marshall 36, C. Carmody 36, P. Anderson 36.

Division 2: R. Chalmers 38, J. Nepia 37, G. Marchbank 36, K. Travers 36.

Twos: B. Talbot 2, C. Taewa, C. Thompson.

Jackpot: B. Talbot.

Approach: C. Palmer.

SATURDAY — Men’s Stableford, division 1: C. Christophers 40, B. Anderson 37, J. Situ 37.

Division 2: K. Goldsmith 37, D. Bush 35, A. Carrie 34, C. Poole 34, M. Stewart 34.

Approach: W. Mortleman.

THURSDAY (April 3) — Men’s stableford, division 1: G. Morley 38, T. Goldsmith 37, S. Andreassen 37, A. White 36.

Division 2: R. Owen 38, R. Murphy 35, H. Williams 35, K. Goldsmith 35, P. Humphreys 35.

Twos: T. Goldsmith, C. Poole.

Approach: D. Bush.





Interclub

A change of venue for the 2025 edition of the E.R. Black Cup interclub proved triumphant for the club that took up the hosting reins.

Mahia proved too strong on their home track after replacing Tahunga as the venue, adding to the history of a tournament dating back to 1958.

They finished with a Canadian mixed foursomes aggregate stableford total of 189 points, with Te Puia Hot Springs second on 182 and Electrinet Park third on 176.

Reigning champions Poverty Bay were fourth on 172, Patutahi fifth on 169 and Waikohu sixth on 157.

Tolaga Bay and Tahunga were unable to field teams in this year’s tournament.

Māhia President Maraea Wesche said it was “a great day out”, backed up by fine weather and the 9-hole club’s usual warm hospitality.

Māhia’s team effort was led by Bruce Maher and Elaine Westwood, who returned the top score of the day, 43 points.

Aomhi and Dick Cook’s 42 was best of the Springs crew.

Tipi Ruru and Marg Tuapawa’s 41 was Waikohu’s best, while Patutahi’s Kim Torrez and Tom Hindmarsh racked up 40.

Junior Akurangi and Ashley Tuari combined for 39 for the Park, and Debbie Kirkpatrick and Frank Ball produced Poverty Bay’s top tally of 38.

Other interclub results - men’s approach: D Goldsmith (Te Puia).

Women’s approach: C Pipi (Park).

Mixed foursomes approach: C Pipi/M Bond (Park).

Twos: D Wilson/K Sarich (Patutahi), D Kirkpatick/F Ball (Poverty Bay).





Women’s pennants

It’s tight at the top of the Tairāwhiti women’s interclub points table after five rounds.

Waikohu took the team honours at the Mahia Ladies Open on Saturday.

The team of Marg Tuapawa, Val Grace, Cheryl Te Rito and Andrea Reeves totalled 135 stableford points to pip Mahia by two points.

Patutahi were third on 131, Te Puia Hot Springs and Wairoa fourth-equal on 127, Electrinet Park sixth on 120 and Poverty Bay seventh on 111.

Mahia led the overall standings with 28 points. Waikohu are on 27½, Patutahi 26, Wairoa 18½, Te Puia 15½, Park 14½ and Poverty Bay 10.











