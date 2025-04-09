The finalists in the Electrinet Park Thursday twilight 9-hole shootout are, standing (from left) Josh Adams, Shaun Pahina, Anthony Pahina, Beau Toa, Kymani Tamatea, Junior Akurangi and Rueben Maynard. Front: Dan Collier, Craig Christophers and Waiti Tamatea. Toa won the final.
Patutahi
Cecil Brown has never defused a bomb, but he showed all the skills of an explosive expert under extreme pressure at Patutahi on Saturday.
For the second year running, Brown emerged the men’s 19-hole shootout champion.
The 18-handicapper stood on the fingers of a cliff-hanging Selwyn Skudder on the 18th hole and watched as he joined 17 others in plummeting to their metaphorical deaths in the hole-by-hole elimination final.
A bogey, getting a shot, to Skudder’s bogey, not getting a shot, was good enough for Brown to retain the title and pocket the $900 first prize.
Order of elimination: Rocky Pardoe No 1; Tom Hindmarsh No 2; Mike De Luze No 3; Garth Tattersfield No 4; Pat Molloy No 5; Butch McKenzie No 6; Joe Blair No 7; Pete Johnston No 8; Simon Pittar No 9; Phoenix Nickerson No 10; Ashley Hindmarsh No 11; Michael Broad No 12; Pete Summersby No 13; Jason Phillips No 14; Pat Hokianga No 15; Lucian Nickerson No 16; Chris Kaa No 17; Selwyn Skudder No 18.
Christophers watched as Toa played a superb second shot around a tree from what his opponent estimated was about 200 metres out to short of the green, then chipped to 30cm for an all but tap-in birdie and victory.
It was deserved. Toa, off a 15.9 index, avoided any major trouble and played excellently from the first hole where the 10 finalists teed off.
Christophers had to survive a chip-off with Steve Phillips to make the 10. It was the first of a few putt-offs and chip-offs he had to overcome, including the sixth hole where he drove out of bounds only for his ball to bounce off a shed roof and back into a hazard.
Dan Collier went out of bounds on the same hole but made birdie with his second ball for bogey-5 only to lose a putt-off with Christophers.
Waiti Tamatea was the first to be knocked out, followed by Rueben Maynard, top qualifier Kymani Tamatea, Anthony Pahina, Josh Adams, Collier, Junior Akurangi, Shaun Pahina and Christophers.
Doi Ormond lucky cards: J. Foot (visitor), J. Thompson (local).
Twos: T. Paku.
Poverty Bay
The late Ronnie Low will always be known to his golfing mates as “the Pro”.
But one of them is staking a claim for that nickname and, on Sunday, could further push his case when he defends the Tom Shaw Memorial Awapuni Shootout.
Former Gisborne Herald chief photographer Paul Rickard is living the golfing dream at Awapuni Links these days. He’s playing several times a week, hence his 15.4 handicap index, which was as high as 17.5 in December.
On Sunday, “Rick” once again joins forces with Brad Morgan as they attempt to make it back-to-back-to-back Awapuni Shootout crowns in a tournament that honours a Poverty Bay club stalwart famous for his “Texas wedge” play.
To do that, they will have to negotiate three different formats of play over 27 holes — best-ball, Canadian foursomes and ambrose net.
As of Wednesday, 38 pairs had entered, including players from Mahia, Electrinet Park and Patutahi, and entries were still being taken at the pro shop.
The subsidiary titles to the Reynolds Cup men’s handicap matchplay have been decided. Dave Pirimona beat Warwick Thompson in the Low Bros Cup final on Saturday, while Alex Kirkpatrick defaulted to Willie Mortleman in the Willock Cup final.
WEDNESDAY — Women’s par: A. Gemmell +3, G. Young +3, J. Utting +, M. Allan +2, R. Willock +1.