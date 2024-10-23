Feathers flew over the last few holes. Boyle stuck his tee shot on the par-3 16th to 60 centimetres from the pin, only for Devery to chip in for two.

The pair exchanged birdies again on the 17th but Boyle exacted chip-in revenge for birdie on the 18th. Devery had a 4m birdie putt for victory but missed, resulting in a sudden-death playoff.

A Devery par on the 19th ended it after Boyle got into tree trouble.

Top qualifier Collier eased past Zach Rolls 5 and 3 to stay in the hunt for his first senior title since 2015, having won three in a row from 2008 to 2010.

Collier is playing down any favourite’s tag.

“I’m looking forward to the battle with J.D., he’s been playing some awesome golf of late.”

The intermediate final pits James Witika against Anthony Pahina.

Witika punished a wayward Mike Christophers on the back nine to win on the 17th hole while 2020 intermediate champion Pahina beat Kelly Spring 3 and 2.

The junior and endeavour sections will see two first-time champions crowned.

Tony Leggett and Luke Hayes will contest the junior final while 11-year-old Kymani Tamatea faces Josh Taylor in the endeavour decider.

The finals are scheduled for Sunday.

The Gordon’s Pharmacy Thursday nine-hole weekly competition is well under way. It runs all day and, once again, the top 10 qualifiers before Daylight Saving ends will fight out a nine-hole shootout final.

Patutahi

Bruce Knight’s third official 18-hole round of the year reaped the ultimate reward on Sunday.

Knight had four birdies in his 3-over 73-9-64, which won the division 1 men’s net competition.

Korban Harrison-Allen won the junior division with 68 while Sheree Gray’s 74 was best of the women.

SUNDAY – Men’s net, senior division: B. Knight 64, R. Pardoe 67, R. Moleta 69, A. Blakeman 69.

Junior division: K. Harrison-Allen 68, C. Kaa 69, J. Blair 69, C. Brown 70, B. McKenzie 71.

Women’s net: S. Gray 74, K. McClatchie 75.

Twos: J. Neilson, E. Brown jnr, D. Russell.

FRIDAY - Meat pack nine-hole stableford, senior division: G. Brown 19, L. Owen 18, T. Green 18, B. McKenzie 18, P. Molloy 18.

Junior division: D. Humphries 21, G. Holland 20, R. Shannon 19, C. Kirkpatrick 19, D. Maloy 19.

Poverty Bay

There was no sign of a blue moon or a hen’s teeth but a gray dog definitely had its day in Sunday’s Stableford competition.

Gray Clapham turned on a performance that that had those who witnessed it first-hand shaking their heads in nonplussed admiration.

“Gray-zy” shot 78-16-62, for 46 points, to win division 2 of the men’s stableford and clean up the Sunday School weekly competition, including the jackpot – scoring two points or more on every hole.

It was the sort of enigmatic display that he delivers every now and then, although the last time he shot in the 70s was four years ago – 75-13-62 off the blue tees.

Clapham has already sealed his place in the upcoming Sean Shivnan men’s 19-hole shootout final. If Sunday’s Gray turns up, he will be fattening his wallet once again.

Paul Mullooly’s best round at Poverty Bay in over 10 years won the division 2 men’s stableford last Thursday. “Mulla” carded 82-16-66, for 42 points.

Poverty Bay’s Wednesday twilight golf is up and running. Last week’s winner was Electrinet Park member Beau Toa with 22 points.

The Primo Cup finals are being held on Saturday, November 9, and players are advised to check if they have qualified, as there is expected to be pull-outs. The day will also feature the Country Foods hidden partners stableford and will be followed by a barbecue and the men’s annual prizegiving.

The Kevin Hollis Glass women’s shootout final is on Sunday, November 17.

SUNDAY – Men’s stableford, divison 1: P. Anderson 36, C. Simpson 36, K. Marshall 35, B. Colbert 35.

Division 2: G. Clapham 46, A. Putnam 40, K. Summersby 36, L. Hewson 36.

Twos: C. Taewa.

Approach: R. Morley.

SATURDAY – Men’s stableford, division 1: M. Callaghan 37, A. Abrahams 36, S. Francks 36.

Division 2: B. Read 39, B. Talbot 39, J. Finch 39

Approach: P. Butler.

THURSDAY (Oct 17) – Men’s stableford, division 1: C. Poole 39, J. Van Helden 37, P. Butler 37, D. Wilson 36, A. Kirkpatrick 36

Division 2: P. Mullooly 42, M. Reynolds 41, R. Owen 37, S. Willock 36.

Twos: P. Butler, S. Jeune, J. Van Helden.

Approach: S. Jeune.

WEDNESDAY (Oct 16) – Burke Cup Captain’s Team v President’s team (aggregate stableford): Captain’s Team 361 Presidents team 349.

18-hole stableford individual winner: P. Wanklyn 37.

Nine-holers’ individual winner: J. Newman 21.

MONDAY (Oct 14) – Women’s stableford: S. Spence 35, J. Utting 33.

Longest putt on 18: M. Allan.

MONDAY (Oct 7) – Russian Roulette women’s 18-hole stableford winners: V. Fraser/S. Spence 71.