Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

New $5m Gisborne netball courts baptised in fine style at weekend

By
General reporter, specialises in emergency services and rural·Gisborne Herald·
4 mins to read

Victoria Domain was abuzz with play for the first time this year as the new courts were baptised in the best possible way with outstanding games on a crisp but beautiful winter day. Photo / Murray Robertson

Victoria Domain was abuzz with play for the first time this year as the new courts were baptised in the best possible way with outstanding games on a crisp but beautiful winter day. Photo / Murray Robertson

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A strong statement from Premier Grade returnees High School Old Girls and obvious joy from the hundreds of players in action on the upgraded courts at Victoria Domain highlighted a special day for the sport in Gisborne on Saturday.

A pōwhiri was held outside the gates at 8.30pm to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save