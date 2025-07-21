Beale did so with aplomb, nailing her attempt, much to the delight of a cheering crowd.

Gisborne netball stalwart Sherrill Beale made no mistake with the first goal on the new courts, scoring at first attempt in front of Netball NZ president Tina Karaitiana. Photo / Murray Robertson

“I couldn’t believe it went in first time,” she said. “In my day when I played, I was a mid-courter, not a goal shooter.”

Victoria Sport and Recreational Hub chair Moera Brown said the opening day went great.

“There was a great vibe and everyone was really happy. It’s terrific to see this sort of investment in our game.”

The cost of the 12 new courts at Victoria Domain will be around $5 million, all of which has come from Trust Tairawhiti.

Brown said the feedback they had received at Gisborne Netball Centre had been really positive.

The first games got under way at 9am and there was a full programme of senior, secondary and intermediate matches through to about 2.30pm.

All seven courts were in use Saturday and comments from the players were positive, indicating the surface was so much better to play on. Photo / Murray Robertson

“It was a fantastic start back at the Domain courts,” Beale said. “The sun was shining brightly and the new courts are in pristine condition.

“There were a lot of smiling, happy players and supporters.”

Players gave the new playing surface the thumbs up.

“There’s good bounce in them, they are not as hard, there’s a bit of softness to them and they’re not at all slippery,” one player said.

Other comments included:

“They feel good. They look good. It’s awesome.”

“The surface of the courts is way grippier to run and turn on.”

In the one Premier game played across the road in the YMCA on Saturday, Taste One High School Old Girls overpowered Horouta Gold 68-44.

They led all the way - 18-12 after the first quarter, 35-20 at halftime and 55-30 by the three-quarter break.

“Taste One HSOG started strongly from the first whistle, using their speed and long, hard passes, with all players showing good timing and running on to the ball,” Beale said.

“On defence, they worked as a team, pressuring the ball carrier and stopping Horouta’s flow, which created many turnovers.

“With all players working together and tight defence, HSOG’s Alex Sinclair and Kelly Wood were able to collect some impressive intercepts.

“Horouta Gold made several changes, but couldn’t get their usual speedy flow of ball consistently.”

Wednesday night Premier action in the Y starts at 6pm when HSOG meet Gisborne Girls’ High School Senior A.

“Last time these two played it was a close first quarter, but then HSOG began to pull ahead by opening up the court with their speedy long passes,” Beale said.

“In Saturday’s game, HSOG showed how well their links are working, so GGHS Snr A will need all players working together confidently for the full hour.”

At 7.30pm, Claydens Waikohu 1 take on Whāngārā Old Girls.

“Waikohu are working as a team and use the speed of the ball through the court to feed their shooters,” Beale said.

“Whangara had some good passages of play in their last outing but will need to do that for the full hour against a strong, second-placed Waikohu.”

Other senior grade results from Saturday (bonus point for losing by 3 goals or less -

Premier Reserve (played in the YMCA): Waikohu P2 40 Gis Glass Ngatapa 38, Brendan Fry Builders Sportsfit 32 Aorangi Contracting HSOG 23.

A Grade: Waikohu (2) 27 Manutūkē 26, Pioneer The Tav 42 Tyre General Ngatapa 12, Tawatapu Ora HSOG 33 Whalis 28.

A Reserve: GGHS Jnr A 25 Tatapouri Sportsfit (2) 24, Enterprise Motors OBM 32 Kapiana A 22, Allwood Enterprises HSOG 30 GGHS Sen B 16.

1st Grade: Tūranga Panthers Gold 33 Waikohu Social 20, Tūranga Pirates Manawa 26 Ūawa Ngarangikahiwa 18.

2nd Grade: Autotech HSOG 30 Tūranga Panthers Green 21, OBM OG 44 Auto Tech HSOG 30, Tatapouri Sportsfit Social 29 GGHS Tuakana 14, Pioneer Earthwork Solutions 28 Tūranga Pirates Maia 24.