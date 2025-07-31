Gisborne Boys' High School First XI players and coach Wade Manson after the team ended the school's long victory drought at the Super 8 hockey tournament. Manson estimated it had been 10 years since their last win. Photo / Bonnie Easterbrook
It sent the game into a nerve-racking penalty shootout in which goalkeeper Francois Louw became the hero of the hour as Gisborne won 4-3.
Louw made several outstanding saves to deny Napier, while a cool-headed Harry Hayward scored twice, and Egan and Patrick McInnes scored the other goals.
The Gisborne contingent watched in wide-eyed silence - the players linked arm-in-arm - as McInnes’ victory-sealing effort rolled at a torturously slow speed into the net, sparking scenes of jubilation.
Amongst it all was fourth-year coach Wade Manson, who has dedicated a huge amount of his time to the First XI, with Egan’s mother Susan a pillar behind the scenes as manager.
“The boys loved it. It was almost like a final for us,” said Manson, who estimated the last time Gisborne won a Super 8 game was “about 10 years ago”.
It was a classic case of never giving up. Manson told the boys at the third-quarter break, when they were 2-0 behind, that more can happen in a few minutes than in the rest of the game. It was up to them to make it happen.
The perennial battlers, who had unwillingly built an unwanted tradition of holding up the Super 8 table, did just that.
In pool play, Gisborne lost 9-0 to Hamilton Boys’ High, 6-1 to Palmerston North (Caleb Taewa the goalscorer) and 5-0 to Hastings.
It put them into a pool crossover game against Rotorua, and it was agony for Gisborne as they lost 1-0 to drop into the seventh/eighth playoff once again.