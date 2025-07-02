Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald / Sport

Midweek Gisborne Premier grade netball wins for YMP, HSOG

By Sherrill Beale
Gisborne Herald·
4 mins to read

YMP midcourter Ata Mangu (pictured) and her teammates were in dominant form in Premier Grade netball in the YMCA on Wednesday. They beat Whāngārā Old Girls 58-30. Photo / Paul Rickard

YMP midcourter Ata Mangu (pictured) and her teammates were in dominant form in Premier Grade netball in the YMCA on Wednesday. They beat Whāngārā Old Girls 58-30. Photo / Paul Rickard

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

YMP and High School Old Girls completed their round 1 campaigns with contrasting victories in Gisborne Premier Grade netball on Wednesday.

Taste One HSOG were pushed all the way by Horouta Gold before emerging 54-45 winners.

Turanga FM YMP were far too good for Whangārā Old Girls in a runaway

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Sport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport