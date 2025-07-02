It was a close, competitive game with both teams working well on attack and defence.

Either side would go on a run of goals, only for the other to exert tighter pressure and pull the scoreline back.

The third quarter was full-frontal when it came to goals.

HSOG extended their lead to seven early in the quarter, but Horouta were not about to lie down. They retaliated with a 9-goal run to take a 32-31 lead.

HSOG kept their cool and put together three separate runs of three goals to go into the break five goals in front.

The fourth quarter was similar, but HSOG had the better of it. At one stage, they had pulled out to a 12-goal advantage only for the dogged Horouta to peg back some of the deficit before time ran out.

Good attacking and defending in both circles were features of an entertaining clash. It came down to pressure and which side capitalised better on errors.

The midcourters impressed - Katie Keogh, Natasha Porter, Kassie Owen and Peyton Riri for HSOG; Alice Sparks and Jasmine Sparks for Horouta.

They moved speedily to the edge of the goal circle to deliver various types of passes to their shooters and were available for back-up in-and-out passes.

YMP were into top gear quickly against Whāngārā. They forged a 16-6 first-quarter lead, extended it slightly to 25-12 by halftime and were in complete control at 42-17 by the end of the third quarter.

YMP worked efficiently on attack and defence throughout the court.

They used long, hard passes with players running nicely on to the ball and delivering it quickly to the next player before Whāngārā had a chance to set up in defence.

YMP midcourters Ata Mangu and Te Awa Clendon were especially fast and delivered some excellent ball to their shooters, while also linking well with the defensive end.

Whāngārā moved the ball well when they got the chance.

HSOG’s win made it five from six games over round 1. They are sitting in second place on a table topped by Claydens Waikohu (1).

Defending champions Waikohu, who still have a game to play in round 1, are on 20 points, HSOG 20 (but with an inferior goal difference), YMP 18, Gisborne Girls’ High Senior A 12 (with a game to play), Horouta 10, Whāngārā Old Girls 4 and Old Girls Whāngārā 0.

Netball takes a break this weekend, with no games in the YMCA or at the Gisborne Girls’ High courts.

Premier Grade netball resumes on July 9.

Other senior grade points at the end of round 1

Premier Reserve: Gisborne Glass Ngātapa 20, Brendan Fry Builder Sportsfit 17, Aorangi Contracting Ltd HSOG 13, Horouta Rangatira 6, Waikohu P2 4, YMP Masters 4.

A Grade: Waikohu (2) 20, Tawapatu Ora HSOG 16, Whalis 12, Pioneer The Tav 9, Manutūkē 5, The Tyre General Ngātapa 0.

A Reserve: Allwood Enterprises HSOG 17, Gisborne Girls’ High Junior A 17, Tatapouri Sportsfit (2) 16, Enterprise Motors OBM 6, GGHS Snr B 4, Campion/Kapiana A 2.

1st Grade: Tūranga Pirates Manawa 20, Tūranga Panthers Gold 13, Waikohu Social 13, Steve Craill Builder Ngatapa 12, Ūawa Ngarangikahiwa 4, Newman & Newman Ngātapa 0.

2nd Grade (round 1 games still to be played): Tatapouri Sportsfit Social 20, OBM 16, Pioneer Earthwork Solutions 13, GGHS Tuakana 10, Tūranga Pirates Maia 7, Tūranga Panthers Green 4, Autotech HSOG 0.

Senior grade points from Gisborne Netball Centre website.