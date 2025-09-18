The Year 6 and under girls division has drawn its highest number of entries ever ... “a fantastic sign of the growing strength and interest in girls’ junior surfing”.
The event’s round-robin format ensures every surfer gets multiple heats, with the aim of building confidence, skills and friendships in a low-pressure, inclusive environment.
It features “epic prizes” from event partners Skullcandy and Sticky Johnson Surf Wax.
“We love seeing the next generation of surfers getting out on the water and having fun,” said Steve Morpeth, owner of Sticky Johnson Surf Wax.
“Supporting the Primary School Championships is our way of giving back to the groms and helping them develop their skills, confidence and love for surfing.
“Events like this are what keep our community vibrant, and we’re proud to be part of it.”
The Gisborne flag will be flying high, including a dedicated crew from Wainui Beach School.
“Our Wainui school team was set up to encourage some of our younger age group into the event and have been part of some free trainings on how to compete for the past five weeks,” said coach and 2002 national women’s champion Holly Quinn.
“We also have a few intermediate age kids in the Year 7/8 division.”