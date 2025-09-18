The Wainui Beach School crew who have been training for the national primary school surfing champs in Gisborne this weekend are, back row (from left): Jonny Hancock, Lenny Quinn, Exley Spring and Bella Borrero. Front: Eva Summerlee, Hannah Hudson, team videographer Bodhi King (head on the surfer), Scarlett King and Sage Thorpe. Absent: Jemima King.

Around 20 rising Gisborne surfers will mix it with other “micro groms” from around New Zealand in the Sticky Johnson Primary School Championships at Midway Beach this weekend.

The two-day champs, this year featuring 80 competitors, are seen as an entry point into contest surfing.

“The event offers a fun, friendly and educational experience that welcomes both first-timers and more experienced juniors looking to develop their competitive edge,” Surfing New Zealand said.

“With some previous competitors now moving out of the primary school age categories, Surfing New Zealand is excited to see a new wave of fresh faces take to the water and bring the stoke.”

The young surfers will be competing in Year 7 and 8 and Year 6 and below divisions.