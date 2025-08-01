Gisborne Thistle striker Jimmy Someton is chased by Gisborne United's Matt Hill in last Saturday's Eastern Premiership derby. United won 5-3. Both sides are out to end their campaigns with victories – Thistle at home, United away. Photo / Paul Rickard

Gisborne Thistle striker Jimmy Someton is chased by Gisborne United's Matt Hill in last Saturday's Eastern Premiership derby. United won 5-3. Both sides are out to end their campaigns with victories – Thistle at home, United away. Photo / Paul Rickard

Gisborne clubs United and Thistle end their campaigns in football’s Eastern Premiership on Saturday and can look back on a season that promised much and nearly delivered.

Injuries to key players hampered both clubs at vital stages of their title charge, and their achievements along the way augur well for next season, should they maintain or increase their playing strength.

Heavy Equipment Services United play Port Hill in Napier at 3pm Saturday and still have an outside chance of clinching second place if they win.

Napier City Rovers Reserves would have to lose to Western Rangers, which seems unlikely given their placings in the league and the fact City Rovers’ first team are playing at home the following day, meaning their fringe players will probably be available to the reserves.

United have another incentive to press for an away victory today. Port Hill are among a select few to have taken points off them at their Harry Barker Reserve stronghold. Midtable Port Hill put in an outstanding team performance to grab a 3-1 win when it was least expected.