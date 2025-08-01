Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Last game of tough Eastern Premership campaign for Gisborne sides

By
Sports reporter·Gisborne Herald·
3 mins to read

Gisborne Thistle striker Jimmy Someton is chased by Gisborne United's Matt Hill in last Saturday's Eastern Premiership derby. United won 5-3. Both sides are out to end their campaigns with victories – Thistle at home, United away. Photo / Paul Rickard

Gisborne Thistle striker Jimmy Someton is chased by Gisborne United's Matt Hill in last Saturday's Eastern Premiership derby. United won 5-3. Both sides are out to end their campaigns with victories – Thistle at home, United away. Photo / Paul Rickard

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Gisborne clubs United and Thistle end their campaigns in football’s Eastern Premiership on Saturday and can look back on a season that promised much and nearly delivered.

Injuries to key players hampered both clubs at vital stages of their title charge, and their achievements along the way augur well

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save