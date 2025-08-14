Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Honours shared in clash of the Gisborne Premier netball titans

Gisborne Herald
4 mins to read

YMP's Sydney Rore was a standout for her Premier Grade team in Wednesday night's thrilling 51-all draw against Waikohu. The top three places in the top-four playoffs are confirmed but the fourth spot is still to be decided heading into the last two games of round 2. Photo / Paul Rickard

YMP's Sydney Rore was a standout for her Premier Grade team in Wednesday night's thrilling 51-all draw against Waikohu. The top three places in the top-four playoffs are confirmed but the fourth spot is still to be decided heading into the last two games of round 2. Photo / Paul Rickard

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Gisborne’s Premier Grade top four playoffs could not have got a better advertisement than a sensational top-of-the-table tussle in the YMCA on Wednesday night.

The mercury rose to the top end of the gauge as Turanga FM YMP and Claydens Waikohu drew 51-all to complete their two-round campaigns.

In the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save