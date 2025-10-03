Gizzy grommet Jaxon Pardoe added the national U14 boys 'Scholastic' title to his haul for the year on Friday to go with his 'Grom' series win (pictured) in May. Photo / New Zealand Surfing

Gisborne’s Jaxon Pardoe is the 2025 New Zealand Scholastics surfing champion in the Under 14 boys category.

Te Waiotu Fairlie, also from Gisborne, was the runner-up in the U18 girls longboard category.

Pardoe won his final yesterday at Stent Rd in Taranaki.

He beat Taranaki’s Koa Gillespie, who finished in second place, in a tiebreak.

Both finished on 10.70 points in the U14 final.