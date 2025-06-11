He moved to Canterbury as a teenager and enjoyed almost immediate success. He joined the Crusaders academy, was Canterbury’s Under-19 player of the year in 2014, was a New Zealand U20 squad member in 2015 and made his National Provincial Championship debut for Canterbury in 2016.
The son of Crispin and Chick Bridge, he signed for the Crusaders in 2017 and was voted Rookie of the Year by his teammates at the end of that season.
He won a Super Rugby title, of various iterations, every single year before heading for France at the end of 2022.
Bridge played 67 times for the Crusaders, his 37 tries making him the sixth highest try scorer for the franchise.
The winger played 19 tests for the All Blacks between 2018 and 2021 and scored 12 tries.
He scored two tries on debut against Japan in 2018 after coming on as a replacement for Nehe Milner-Skudder.
Bridge had previously played against the All Blacks, scoring two tries for the Barbarians in 2017.
He also played for the British side against the All Blacks XV in 2022.