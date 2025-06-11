Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald / Sport

Gisborne’s George Bridge set for Super Rugby return with Western Force

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

All Black George Bridge, who has been playing in France, is tipped to return to Super Rugby next season in a Western Force jersey. Photo / NZ Herald

All Black George Bridge, who has been playing in France, is tipped to return to Super Rugby next season in a Western Force jersey. Photo / NZ Herald

Gisborne-raised All Black George Bridge may be playing in Super Rugby Pacific next season.

The winger is “deep in conversation” with Perth-based Western Force who are “poised to sign him”, according to Australian sports website The Roar.

Bridge, a veteran of the 2019 Rugby World Cup campaign, signed a three-year

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Sport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport