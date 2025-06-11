All Black George Bridge, who has been playing in France, is tipped to return to Super Rugby next season in a Western Force jersey. Photo / NZ Herald

Gisborne-raised All Black George Bridge may be playing in Super Rugby Pacific next season.

The winger is “deep in conversation” with Perth-based Western Force who are “poised to sign him”, according to Australian sports website The Roar.

Bridge, a veteran of the 2019 Rugby World Cup campaign, signed a three-year deal with French club Montpellier in 2022 after a successful career with the Crusaders in Super Rugby and 19 tests for the All Blacks.

The Roar says former Crusaders and All Blacks assistant coach (and former All Black) Leon MacDonald, who was recently working as a consultant for the Western Force, suggested the Super Rugby side consider Bridge as a possible recruit.

Bridge, from Manutūkē, went to Awapuni Primary School and Gisborne Intermediate School before heading to Lindisfarne College, where he made the First XV.