Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald / Sport

Gisborne’s Bellerby Cup goes to Kahutia four

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

Bellerby Cup Open Fours winners (from left) Geoff Pinn, Kelly Te Miha and 14-year-old twins Kyle Pinn (skip) and Liam Pinn display the trophy after it was presented to them by sponsor representative Kirsty McIntosh.

Bellerby Cup Open Fours winners (from left) Geoff Pinn, Kelly Te Miha and 14-year-old twins Kyle Pinn (skip) and Liam Pinn display the trophy after it was presented to them by sponsor representative Kirsty McIntosh.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Kahutia bowlers Kyle Pinn (skip), twin brother Liam, father Geoff and Kelly Te Miha won Gisborne Bowling Club’s Bellerby Cup Open Fours last Sunday.

They won all four of their games, with 30 ends won and a +42 differential.

A condition of entry was that each team must

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save