Gisborne’s Bellerby Cup goes to Kahutia four

Bellerby Cup Open Fours winners (from left) Geoff Pinn, Kelly Te Miha and 14-year-old twins Kyle Pinn (skip) and Liam Pinn display the trophy after it was presented to them by sponsor representative Kirsty McIntosh.

Kahutia bowlers Kyle Pinn (skip), twin brother Liam, father Geoff and Kelly Te Miha won Gisborne Bowling Club’s Bellerby Cup Open Fours last Sunday.

They won all four of their games, with 30 ends won and a +42 differential.

A condition of entry was that each team must have at least one player with eight years of bowls experience or less.

The winning team members all met that requirement. Te Miha is a first-year bowler.

The teams placed second and third also had four wins, but Kahutia’s scoring record was superior.