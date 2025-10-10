Gisborne’s Paul Everett (s), Andrew Ball, Ron Nepe and wife Hiria Nepe were runners-up, while the Kahutia team of Leighton Shanks (s), Dayvinia Mills, Karen Pinn and Cheryle Tamanui were third.
In fourth place were David File (s) and Greg Flett of Te Karaka and Marise Raklander and Alex Muir of Gisborne.
As this was a club – as opposed to centre – competition, teams were allowed to have players from more than one club.
Sixteen teams took part in the Property Brokers-sponsored tournament, which drew players from Kahutia, Gisborne, Poverty Bay, Te Karaka and Tolaga Bay clubs.
They played four rounds of 90-minute games.
Sponsor representative Kirsty McIntosh presented the prizes.