Kyle Pinn (pictured) and brother Liam are combining with Veeshaye Smiler, of Tolaga Bay Bowling Club, Jason Wong, of Hawke's Bay, and Marshall Kenny, of Wellington, to enter a composite team in an under-26 five-a-side tournament in Wellington from Friday to Sunday. Photo / Supplied
Kyle and Liam are members of the Kahutia and Poverty Bay bowling clubs.
They will compete against teams from Auckland, Taranaki, Otago, Wairarapa and Wellington.