Gisborne bowls twins Kyle and Liam Pinn have been invited to play in the New Zealand under-26 five-a-side tournament in Wellington this week.

The invitation follows the 14-year-olds’ promising showing in the national Under-21 tournament at the Naenae Bowling Club in April.

Kyle Pinn finished fourth equal in Division 2 of the competition and Liam finished third in Division 3.

The five-a-side tournament runs from Friday to Sunday.