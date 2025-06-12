“This will be a special tribute to their coach, friend and mentor,” Beale said. “No matter what the scoreline ends with, there will be great netball skills on display as the players will be determined to pay homage to their beloved Ronnie.”
Reigning champions Claydens Waikohu (1) take on Horouta Gold at 11am.
“Both have started the season well,” Beale said.
“Waikohu are unbeaten and Horouta have had two wins and a close bonus-point loss.
“Both teams have shown the understanding between players is developing well and they work together, moving the ball speedily through the court to their confident shooters.
“We can expect this to be a close, competitive game.”
Other senior grades and secondary and intermediate grades continue at the Gisborne Girls’ High courts.
The first round of games starts at 8.45am and the last round is at 2.45pm.
“This weekend our two Under-16 representative teams travel to Tauranga to compete in the Helen Dodge tournament,” Beale said. “We wish them well.”