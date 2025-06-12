This was the joyous scene after Whāngārā Old Girls beat YMP in the grand final of the Gisborne Premier Grade championship in 2023. The club is in mourning after the death of iconic coach Ronnie Martin (standing fourth from left). Whāngārā OG face Old Girls Whāngārā at the YMCA on Saturday in a clash that will also be a tribute to the much-loved coach. Photo / Paul Rickard

Premier netball returns to the YMCA on Saturday morning and fittingly one of the games will be a tribute to Ronnie Martin.

The Gisborne netball coaching legend and long-time coach with Whāngārā Netball Club passed away last Thursday night and was farewelled on Tuesday.

“Many netballers have been mourning our stalwart Ronnie and returning to local netball games will be very poignant,” netball commentator Sherrill Beale said.

“What a fitting way to have both Whāngārā Old Girls teams playing each other to start our Premier Grade.”

Old Girls Whāngārā play Whāngārā Old Girls at 9am.