Donovan went into that clash with a three-from-three success rate.
Park No 1 Matt Henwood beat Wade Wesche 4 and 3 and No 5 Sel Peneha halved with John Wyllie.
The Springs had gone into the round on the back of an 8-0 disposal of Patutahi (2).
Despite that setback, the Springs are on track for a top-four qualifying spot as the Patutahi rounds resulted in a clear division between the leading four and the rest.
Reigning champions Patutahi (1) reaped the benefits of a late venue change from Waikohu, racking up 13 points to lift their table-topping tally to 27.
Park (1) went one better with a 14-point haul, boosted by their 8-0 derby triumph, which has them on 24.
Poverty Bay, after sharing the spoils 4-all with Waikohu then beating Tolaga Bay 6-2, have 21, as do the Springs.
Waikohu are nine points adrift in fifth, meaning decent points hauls are needed over the remaining rounds before the teams advance to top-four/bottom four playoffs.
Alex Downey made the perfect pennants debut for Poverty Bay with a 2 and 1 afternoon win over Tolaga Bay’s BJ Sidney.
Tolaga Bay captain Taine Lincoln birdied two of the last three holes to snatch a round 3 half with Patutahi (1)’s Dwayne Russell and save his team from a donut.
Four players ended the day with four-from-four 100% win rates for the series so far: Eddie Brown Jnr (Patutahi 1); Hayden Keast (Poverty Bay); Jason Devery (Te Puia); and Glenn Solomann (Waikohu), who beat Patutahi senior club champion Hukanui Brown 2 and 1 on his home track.
Results, round 3
Patutahi (1) 7 Tolaga Bay 1 (Patutahi names first): Hukanui Brown def Bruce Yates 4 and 3; Dwayne Russell halved with Taine Lincoln; Shayde Skudder def Tim Adamson 2 and 1; Eddie Brown Jnr def William Aupouri 6 and 5.
Poverty Bay 4 Waikohu 4: Zach Rolls lost to Glenn Solomann 5 and 4; Pete Anderson lost to David Solomann 3 and 2; Hayden Keast def Terry Reeves 7 and 6; Reece Witters def Mike Christophers 2 and 1.
Electrinet Park (1) 8 Park (2) 0: Dan Collier def Matt Henwood 2 and 1; Anaru Reedy def Sel Peneha 7 and 5; Peter Stewart def Anthony Pahina 5 and 4; Brad Reynolds def Bailey Matoe 3 and 1.
Te Puia Hot Springs 8 Patutahi (2) 0: Wade Wesche def Jace Brown 1-up; Jason Devery def Neil Hansen 2 and 1; Thomas Donovan def Regan Hindmarsh 2 and 1; John Wyllie def Lyall Anania 4 and 3.
Results, round 4
Patutahi (1) 6 Waikohu 2: Hukanui Brown lost to Glenn Solomann 2 and 1; Dwayne Russell def David Solomann 2-up; Shayde Skudder def Terry Reeves 2-up; Eddie Brown Jnr def Richard Reeves 6 and 4.
Poverty Bay 6 Tolaga Bay 2: Zach Rolls lost to Bruce Yates 5 and 4; Peter Anderson def Taine Lincoln 2 and 1; Hayden Keast def Tim Adamson 5 and 3; Alex Downey def BJ Sidney 2 and 1.
Park (1) 6 Patutahi (2) 2: Dan Collier def Jace Brown 1-up; Anaru Reedy def Neil Hansen 2-up; Peter Stewart lost to Regan Hindmarsh 1-down; Brad Reynolds def Lyall Anania 1-up.
Te Puia Hot Springs 3 Park (2) 5: Wade Wesche lost to Matt Henwood 4 and 3; Jason Devery def Bailey Matoe 1-up; Thomas Donovan lost to Anthony Pahina 1-down; John Wyllie halved with Sel Peneha.
Standings: Patutahi (1) 27 points, Park (1) 24, Poverty Bay 21, Te Puia Hot Springs 21, Waikohu 12, Tolaga Bay 9, Park (2) 8, Patutahi (2) 6.