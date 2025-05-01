Hayden Keast has been leading by example as co-captain of the Poverty Bay team in the 2025 Tairāwhiti men's interclub pennants series. He has won all four of his matches so far. Photo / Paul Rickard

Hayden Keast has been leading by example as co-captain of the Poverty Bay team in the 2025 Tairāwhiti men's interclub pennants series. He has won all four of his matches so far. Photo / Paul Rickard

An unlikely hero emerged as Gisborne Park’s No 2 team heeded the words of their absent captain in the latest rounds of the Tairāwhiti men’s interclub pennants last Saturday.

Craig Christophers, chasing moose and the dimpled ball on holiday in Canada, predicted his Electrinet Park (2) boys would have an individual win apiece over rounds 3 and 4 hosted by Patutahi.

He wasn’t far off. After a morning 8-0 matchplay whitewashing from Park (1), the No 2s rallied to roll Te Puia Hot Springs in what was arguably the upset of the series so far.

The Park boys would contest that claim. They were there to win and did that 5-3 over a Springs team eyeing a top-four semifinal berth.

Park No 4 Anthony Pahina stepped up when it counted most. He stuck his second shot on the final hole - the par-4 fifth - to less than a metre from the hole against Thomas Donovan and slotted the birdie putt for a 1-up win.