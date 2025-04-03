They will head to Auckland in August to compete in the national finals.

Fellow stock agent John Loveridge introduced Goldsbury to the game in 1995.

With a sporting background that included representative cricket as an opening batsman and first-class rugby as a referee, Goldsbury took to bowls with gusto.

His first centre title came in 2000 when he and Pat Wareham won the centre mixed pairs.

Steve Goldsbury and Pat Wareham, winners of the Gisborne East Coast centre mixed pairs bowling tournament in 2000. It was Goldsbury's first centre title and 49 have since followed.

Versatility is a feature of Goldsbury’s game — his willingness to play in any position that helps the team.

Not only have his centre titles been won in all four disciplines — singles (5), pairs (18), triples (11) and fours (16) — he has won playing in all 10 positions in these disciplines.

Goldsbury has been a regular in Gisborne East Coast representative teams for over 20 years. He has played over 400 representative games, again playing in every position, and has also won two silver star New Zealand titles.

Hе teamed up with David File and Duncan MacPherson to win the New Zealand Champion of Champions triples for Te Karaka Bowling Club in 2017.

The following year, they added Lofty Hurrell to the side and won the fours version.

Te Karaka is one of the most decorated small clubs in New Zealand, counting Black Jacks Shannon Mcllroy and Dwayne Cameron among its alumni.

Goldsbury has long been a volunteer for bowls. He is a selector, coach, centre tournament controller, media liaison and centre president. He is on the centre board.

At Gisborne Bowling Club, where he plays most of his bowls, he has been running weekly coaching sessions for juniors. He also helps with grounds maintenance and in the kitchen.

Last season, after picking up his second consecutive Men’s Bowler of the Year award, Goldsbury also received the Geoff Harper Memorial Trophy for services to the sport.

Goldsbury, who turns 73 on April 29, is only the fifth bowler to win 50 centre titles in the GEC centre.

Two of the other four added to their tallies in the same GEC Champ of Champ triples event held on Wairoa Bowling Club’s greens.

For File, the victory was his 90th centre title — an achievement that comes 38 years after his first centre title in 1987. Te Karaka club president File has also played 41 games for the Black Jacks, won six New Zealand titles (one gold status, five silver status) and two gold medals for his country at the Asia Pacific Bowls Championships in 1995.

The third of this group is Glenys Whiteman, who skipped her team to victory in the women’s event, securing her 83rd centre title.

The other two players to pass the 50 mark for centre titles are Robin Jefferson and Vern Alder.

When File, Goldsbury and Stewart take the greens at the national finals in August, they will face some talented sides but are unlikely to meet a team with more centre silverware in their cupboards.

This weekend, Goldsbury and son Shaun are representing Gisborne Bowling Club in the national interclub finals on Wellington club greens. Shaun is playing singles, and Steve is in the fours.



