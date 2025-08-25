“I’m stoked for our girls. They deserved this championship.”

The champions-in-waiting had strong support and they made themselves heard throughout the final – particularly the last quarter and when the whistle blew to end the game. Photo/ Murray Robertson

The champions, who last won the Jan Duncan Memorial Trophy in a Covid-stricken 2021 season, led throughout – 10-6 at the first-quarter break, 23-16 at halftime and 34-24 at the three-quarter mark.

HSOG had four on the board before YMP scored in the opening 15 minutes.

YMP started the second quarter focused and reduced the deficit to one. They had momentum and there was the feeling they were going to get in front and pull away.

The elation is plain to see on the faces of the High School Old Girls players after the final whistle. Photo / Murray Robertson

However, HSOG used their zone defence effectively, applying pressure and creating turnovers, which they turned into points – with five goals on the trot powering them to a seven-goal halftime advantage.

Both teams’ goal circle defenders – HSOG’s Alex Sinclair and Joaquina Kaa and YMP’s Keasi Williams-Fonohema and Ash Osborne – played major roles in the final.

They hunted the ball, picked up impressive intercepts and contested strongly for rebounds.

It put the shooters under intense pressure and made them work for every goal.

HSOG shooters Marcia Beale and Lauren Bennett responded, combining brilliantly over the full hour.

HSOG goal shooter Marcia Beale was in terrific form despite the close attentions of the YMP defence. Photo / Murray Robertson

They used various positions in the goal circle to give their feeders options and Beale, in particular, drove speedily along the back line to collect the ball and apply the finishing touch.

YMP found the high lob in to shooter Paku-Jane Skudder was not working as well as usual because the HSOG defenders used their elevation to stifle that tactic.

However, YMP’s young shooters Te Atahuia Matahika, Taimarie Matahika and Te Huinga Karauria stepped up and played their part when subbed on.

They moved in and around the circle to either pull a defender away from Paku or make space for themselves to finish off with goals.

HSOG midcourter Kelly Wood was a constant presence, always on the go, getting her hands to many balls and collecting several inspiring intercepts.

She also delivered quality ball to attackers Kassie Owen and Natasha Porter, who were able to surge quickly to the top of the goal circle, pass accurately to their shooters and position themselves around the circle for tips or in-and-out passes.

YMP midcourters Ata Mangu, Sydney Rore and Ritihia Kingi were also in the thick of the action, linking both ends through strong, hard passing.

A close, competitive game was expected between two even sides and the YMCA faithful were not disappointed.

Both teams gave 100% on attack and defence, and supporters were vocal in their appreciation.

HSOG skipper Alex Sinclair, a member of the 2021 championship-winning HSOG crew and Waikohu’s 2024 champion side, thanked YMP “for the battle” and said of her own girls: “I’m so proud of the way the whole team worked.”

Gracious in defeat, YMP co-coach and player Ata Mangu congratulated High School Old Girls on their win and said how proud she was of the efforts her side put in. Photo / Murray Robertson

YMP skipper Ata Mangu congratulated HSOG.

“You have absolutely deserved it.”

Mangu said her team were “feeling incomplete”.

“We lost a few important soldiers this year and we missed them on the court today. We just didn’t look after our own ball, but I am proud of the effort the girls put in.”

YMP were awarded the Jan Duncan Trophy as runners-up and also collected the Māori Women’s Welfare League Cup for the Premier Grade’s highest goal average (goals scored) and Bess Logan Memorial Cup for lowest goal average (goals conceded).

Results from other senior grades

Premier Reserve: Gis Glass Ngatapa 35 Brendan Fry Builder Sportsfit 25 (Quarter scores – Q1 – Ngatapa 10-3; Q2 – 19-10; Q3 – 29-17). Gis Glass Ngatapa awarded the Tina Karaitiana Cup and also GNC Millennium Cup for highest goal average in Prem Reserve and A Grade. Brendan Fry Builder Sportsfit awarded Jaymee Watson Memorial Cup.

A Grade: Tawatapu Ora HSOG 27 Waikohu (2) 25.

HSOG awarded Stoneham Cup; Waikohu 2 awarded Shirley Smith Cup.

A Reserve: Allwood Enterprises HSOG 31 GGHS Jnr A 19.

HSOG awarded Pat Tamatea Cup; GGHS Jnr A awarded Toni Leach Cup.

1st Grade: Tūranga Pirates Manawa 23 Tūranga Panthers Gold 21.

Tūranga Pirates Manawa awarded Tait Family Cup; Tūranga Panthers Gold awarded PB Umpires Cup and also awarded Tattersall & Bayly Cup for the Best Presented Team.

2nd Grade: Tatapouri Sportsfit Social won by default over Tūranga Panthers Green, Tūranga Pirates Maia 26 Autotech HSOG 24, OBM OG 41 GGHS Tuakana 16.

Tatapouri Sportsfit Social grade winners, awarded PB Teachers Cup and GNC Cup for lowest goal average in all other grades. OBM OG runners-up, awarded Sally Walters Cup and the GNC Cup for highest goal average in all other grades.

Other awards – Lowest goal average (goals conceded) in Premier Reserve and A Grade (Ruapani Cup): Whalis.

Dedication to Netball (Miriam Swarbrick Cup): Fern Sutherland.

Umpire awards – Umpire of the Year: Wae Ratana.

Most Improved senior: Mahinerangi Tawhai.

Up and coming umpire: Tuteao Warmenhoven.

Most dedicated: Kaki Wano.

Highest theory mark: Tuteao Warmenhoven.

Junior Secondary Umpire of the Year: Baily McLean.