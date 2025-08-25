Dream return ... High School Old Girls are all smiles after winning the Gisborne Premier Grade netball crown in their comeback season. They beat YMP 41-35 in the YMCA on Saturday. Back row (from left) are Alex Sinclair, Marcia Beale, Joaquin Kaa, Kelly Wood, Saffron Eparaima, Katie Keogh, Lauren Bennett, Peyton Riri, Tanya Owen (coach) and Jo Bennett (manager). Front: Natasha Porter, Kassie Owen and Reece McBeth.
High School Old Girls completed a dream return to the top echelon of Gisborne netball with victory over YMP in the grand final of the Premier Grade on Saturday.
Two years after dropping out of the Gisborne Pak’nSave Premier ranks, Taste One HSOG, under the guidance of club stalwart TanyaOwen, regained the No 1 spot with a 41-35 win over Turanga FM YMP in front of a vocal and loyal crew of supporters and club players.
A jubilant Owen said her team were “pretty ecstatic”.
“It was nice to see everything we have been working on all season come out there on the court,” she said.
“We’ve got a good combination of youth and experience, particularly the former [Gisborne] Girls’ High players who have joined us, and there’s a good platform there for next year.
YMP started the second quarter focused and reduced the deficit to one. They had momentum and there was the feeling they were going to get in front and pull away.
However, HSOG used their zone defence effectively, applying pressure and creating turnovers, which they turned into points – with five goals on the trot powering them to a seven-goal halftime advantage.
Both teams’ goal circle defenders – HSOG’s Alex Sinclair and Joaquina Kaa and YMP’s Keasi Williams-Fonohema and Ash Osborne – played major roles in the final.
They hunted the ball, picked up impressive intercepts and contested strongly for rebounds.
It put the shooters under intense pressure and made them work for every goal.
HSOG shooters Marcia Beale and Lauren Bennett responded, combining brilliantly over the full hour.
They used various positions in the goal circle to give their feeders options and Beale, in particular, drove speedily along the back line to collect the ball and apply the finishing touch.
YMP found the high lob in to shooter Paku-Jane Skudder was not working as well as usual because the HSOG defenders used their elevation to stifle that tactic.
However, YMP’s young shooters Te Atahuia Matahika, Taimarie Matahika and Te Huinga Karauria stepped up and played their part when subbed on.
They moved in and around the circle to either pull a defender away from Paku or make space for themselves to finish off with goals.
HSOG midcourter Kelly Wood was a constant presence, always on the go, getting her hands to many balls and collecting several inspiring intercepts.
She also delivered quality ball to attackers Kassie Owen and Natasha Porter, who were able to surge quickly to the top of the goal circle, pass accurately to their shooters and position themselves around the circle for tips or in-and-out passes.
YMP midcourters Ata Mangu, Sydney Rore and Ritihia Kingi were also in the thick of the action, linking both ends through strong, hard passing.
A close, competitive game was expected between two even sides and the YMCA faithful were not disappointed.
Both teams gave 100% on attack and defence, and supporters were vocal in their appreciation.
HSOG skipper Alex Sinclair, a member of the 2021 championship-winning HSOG crew and Waikohu’s 2024 champion side, thanked YMP “for the battle” and said of her own girls: “I’m so proud of the way the whole team worked.”
“We lost a few important soldiers this year and we missed them on the court today. We just didn’t look after our own ball, but I am proud of the effort the girls put in.”
YMP were awarded the Jan Duncan Trophy as runners-up and also collected the Māori Women’s Welfare League Cup for the Premier Grade’s highest goal average (goals scored) and Bess Logan Memorial Cup for lowest goal average (goals conceded).
Results from other senior grades
Premier Reserve: Gis Glass Ngatapa 35 Brendan Fry Builder Sportsfit 25 (Quarter scores – Q1 – Ngatapa 10-3; Q2 – 19-10; Q3 – 29-17). Gis Glass Ngatapa awarded the Tina Karaitiana Cup and also GNC Millennium Cup for highest goal average in Prem Reserve and A Grade. Brendan Fry Builder Sportsfit awarded Jaymee Watson Memorial Cup.
2nd Grade: Tatapouri Sportsfit Social won by default over Tūranga Panthers Green, Tūranga Pirates Maia 26 Autotech HSOG 24, OBM OG 41 GGHS Tuakana 16.
Tatapouri Sportsfit Social grade winners, awarded PB Teachers Cup and GNC Cup for lowest goal average in all other grades. OBM OG runners-up, awarded Sally Walters Cup and the GNC Cup for highest goal average in all other grades.
Other awards – Lowest goal average (goals conceded) in Premier Reserve and A Grade (Ruapani Cup): Whalis.
Dedication to Netball (Miriam Swarbrick Cup): Fern Sutherland.