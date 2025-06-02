Horouta Gold were five goals up before the students scored and had another run of seven unanswered goals to lead at the first break.

They continued with little runs, leading comfortably by halftime.

There was scoring action aplenty in the match and Horouta Gold's goal attackers made the Girls High defence work hard. Photo / Murray Robertson

Then the tables were turned.

As in their last game, the students’ confidence lifted as their game plan started to work.

They evened the score at 45-all when goal attack Nevaeh Smith scored, and they took the lead to 48/45.

But Horouta Gold answered back by scoring the next three goals, so it was tied again at 48-all with less than a minute to go.

Girls’ High scored from their next centre pass, and the final whistle went before Horouta got their next chance.

It was a close and exciting game, certainly the game of the day.

Horouta Gold picked up a bonus point for getting within 5 goals.

In the other premier grade game on Saturday, Claydens Waikohu 1 stamped their class all over Old Girls Whangara, winning by a big margin, 67-29.

They led all the way: 16/8, 30/18, 49/25, 67/29.

The Secondary and Intermediate grades completed their grading games.

ANZ Magic netball player shooter Saviour Tui was a welcome visitor to our netballers at the courts, where photos were snapped, courtside karaoke was performed, and pairs of shoes were handed out to some lucky recipients.

Other results (* Bonus point – score within 3 goals for senior, secondary, and intermediate grades.)

Premier Reserve: Aorangi Contracting HSOG 34 Waikohu P2 29, Gis Glass Ngatapa 32 YMP Masters 24, Brendan Fry Builders Sportsfit 42 Horouta Rangatira 23.

A Grade: Tawatapu Ora HSOG 30 Manutuke 20, Whalis 27 Waikohu 2 23, Pioneer The Tav 35 Tyre General Ngatapa 13.

A Reserve: Enterprise Motors OBM 24 GGHS Sen B 13, GGHS Junior A 26 Allwood Enterprises HSOG 25*, Tatapouri Sportsfit 2 26 Kapiana A 16.

1st Grade: Uawa Ngarangikahiwa 33 Newman & Newman Ngatapa 17, Turanga Pirates Manawa 35 Turanga Panthers Gold 18, Steve Craill Builder Ngatapa 24

Waikohu Social 21*.

2nd Grade: Turanga Pirates Maia 20 GGHS Tuakana 20, GGHS Tuakana 23 Turanga Panthers Green 15, Tatapouri Sportsfit Social 34 Autotech HSOG 6, OBM OG 32 Pioneer Earthwork Solutions 12.

Upcoming fixtures

The two premier games in the Gisborne YMCA on Wednesday start at 6pm when Horouta Gold play Whangara OG 1.

Turanga FM YMP take on Old Girls Whangara at 7.30pm.

YMP had a bonus-point loss in their first game of the season and will be determined to take a win.

OG Whangara have found the going tough, and they will need to have the whole team working together if they want to stop YMP.