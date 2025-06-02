Pictured is the moment Gisborne Girls' High got on level terms for the first time with Horouta Gold as they mounted their monumental comeback. Girls High goal attack Nevaeh Smith (right) makes it 45-all. Photo / Murray Robertson
Gisborne Girls High School Senior A produced a comeback victory for the ages on Saturday when they overcame a 14-goal halftime deficit to beat Horouta Gold by a single goal.
The students outscored their opponents 16-10 in the third quarter to begin to turn the match around in the GisborneYMCA.
The girls visibly gained in confidence with each goal they scored, and their supporters got right behind them.
They outscored Horouta again in the final quarter 16-7 to snatch an exciting win, 49-48.
Quarter scores tell the story of what became a pulsating game: 7/16, 17/31, 33/41, 49/48.
As in their last game, the students’ confidence lifted as their game plan started to work.
They evened the score at 45-all when goal attack Nevaeh Smith scored, and they took the lead to 48/45.
But Horouta Gold answered back by scoring the next three goals, so it was tied again at 48-all with less than a minute to go.
Girls’ High scored from their next centre pass, and the final whistle went before Horouta got their next chance.
It was a close and exciting game, certainly the game of the day.
Horouta Gold picked up a bonus point for getting within 5 goals.
In the other premier grade game on Saturday, Claydens Waikohu 1 stamped their class all over Old Girls Whangara, winning by a big margin, 67-29.
They led all the way: 16/8, 30/18, 49/25, 67/29.
The Secondary and Intermediate grades completed their grading games.
ANZ Magic netball player shooter Saviour Tui was a welcome visitor to our netballers at the courts, where photos were snapped, courtside karaoke was performed, and pairs of shoes were handed out to some lucky recipients.