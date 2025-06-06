Hawke’s Bay sides visiting Gisborne seem to have even more trouble than Gisborne teams in getting players to travel.

That’s why Port Hill’s victory over United was such a surprise, and before them why Havelock North Wanderers’ refusal to give in at 5-1 down (it ended 5-3) was so impressive. Perhaps those teams have found a simple key to success on Gisborne trips ... get as many of your best players as possible to travel, then fight like hell. And perhaps it would work for Gisborne teams in Hawke’s Bay.

Jags coach Tam Crarer and United player-coach Josh Adams would tell you it’s easier said than done. They must dread the Friday before away games, making last-minute checks on injuries and player availability, and pulling in replacements.

Cramer’s second-placed Thistle side have Sam Patterson (concussion) and David Salmon (on call for the police) out from last week’s starting line-up.

Centre back Junior Jimmy and midfielder Samson Hotas are unavailable because of work, and playmaker Federico Suarez, so impressive in his Jags debut, is still troubled by a knee injury.

However, wide midfielder Carlos Guerra is fit again, utility player Nick Land is available and regulars Jimmy Somerton up front, Cory Thomson and Travis White in midfield, Martin Kees and Oliver Aldridge in defence and Mark Baple in goal are all set to go.

Youngster Te Kani Wirepa-Hei is starting to look at home on the flanks, Daniel Venema offers a steady hand at the back and Charlie Harvey looks fit to burst with enthusiasm every time he gets on the field.

“We’re always confident we’ve got the ability to win if we play the way we intend to, but we’re not taking anything for granted,” Cramer said.

Taradale Reserves are the second-bottom team on the league table but gave Thistle a bit of cheek in Gisborne before succumbing late in the game, and showed enterprise against Boys’ High in a 5-1 win here last month.

Taradale teams are always a handful on their home ground.

Adams still has injury problems at third-placed United, although things are looking up. Corey Adams was at training this week but won’t be ready to play against Western Rangers (seventh in the 10-team league).

However, Campbell Hall has made good progress and will be on the bench. Josh Adams hopes he will be fit for the game against league leaders Napier City Rovers Reserves at Harry Barker Reserve next week.

Centre back Kieran Higham is still a few weeks off being ready for action. Achilles tendon injuries can be hard to shake.

Jonathan Purcell and Ryan Anderson are likely to be double centre backs against Rangers, with Jake Robertson coming in at left back and Kieran Venema at right back. Andy McIntosh, a standout performer this season, will be in goal.

The midfield will be strong, too, with Aaron Graham, Dane Thompson and Dan Torrie running the engine room, Sam Royston and Malcolm Marfell patrolling the flanks and Josh Adams spearheading the attack.

Rangers can be physical but that won’t worry United. The pitch at St Leonard’s can be challenging, but if United get into their rhythm quickly it will seem like carpet.

High School Old Boys Gisborne Boys’ High School are keeping their powder dry this weekend for next week’s qualifying game for the premier secondary school tournament, against Napier Boys’ High School in Napier.