Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald / Sport

Gisborne football sides getting back on the horse after Eastern Premiership losses

By
Sports reporter·Gisborne Herald·
4 mins to read

Left winger Malcolm Marfell crosses the ball for Gisborne United forwards Corey Adams (left) and Stu Cranswick (not in picture) in the Eastern Premiership football game at Harry Barker Reserve last Saturday. Napier side Port Hill won 3-1. Photo / John Gillies

Left winger Malcolm Marfell crosses the ball for Gisborne United forwards Corey Adams (left) and Stu Cranswick (not in picture) in the Eastern Premiership football game at Harry Barker Reserve last Saturday. Napier side Port Hill won 3-1. Photo / John Gillies

Away games are not ideal for football teams getting their title challenge back on track, but they’ll have to do for Gisborne teams Thistle and United.

Last weekend, both sides lost to mid-table opponents out to show they belonged in the contenders bracket.

Port Hill beat Heavy Equipment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Sport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport