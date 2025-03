The Bowls Gisborne-East Coast women’s team who competed at the Lower North Island Octagonal Tournament held on the Naenae Bowling Club greens. Back (from left): Marise Raklander, Sharon Olsen (manager), Bobbie Beattie (selector/coach) and Tanya Harrison. Middle: Dayvinia Mills, Karen Pinn, Jasmine Merrick and Carol Hawes. Front: Jessie Davis-Law, Lesley Seymour, Diane Murray and Glenda Kapene.

The Bowls Gisborne-East Coast women’s team who competed at the Lower North Island Octagonal Tournament held on the Naenae Bowling Club greens. Back (from left): Marise Raklander, Sharon Olsen (manager), Bobbie Beattie (selector/coach) and Tanya Harrison. Middle: Dayvinia Mills, Karen Pinn, Jasmine Merrick and Carol Hawes. Front: Jessie Davis-Law, Lesley Seymour, Diane Murray and Glenda Kapene.

Gisborne-East Coast women finished sixth of eight provincial teams in the Lower North Island Octagonal Tournament held on the Naenae Bowling Club greens.

They had 13 wins and were two points behind fifth-placed Taranaki.

In singles, Dayvinia Mills had four wins from seven games for GEC. The pairs, triples, and fours combinations each had three wins.

Overall, GEC women won 273 ends, had a differential of minus-1 and a shots-for total of 487.

Gisborne-East Coast men finished eighth overall, with seven wins and four draws, a differential of minus-110 and a shots-for total of 411.