Experienced croquet players were paired with more recent recruits during a mid-year HiLo tournament run by Barry Memorial Croquet Club. From left are tournament winners Mark Bousfield and Murray Woods with runners-up Reef Parsons and Rob Hayes.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Experienced croquet players were paired with more recent recruits during a mid-year HiLo tournament run by Barry Memorial Croquet Club. From left are tournament winners Mark Bousfield and Murray Woods with runners-up Reef Parsons and Rob Hayes.

Experienced players had the chance to pass what they had learnt in a golf croquet doubles tournament run by the Barry Memorial club.

The Jenny Virtue Mid-year HiLo Tournament had six pairs competing in a round robin, the higher-handicap players partnering the lower-handicap players.

This allowed higher-handicapped players to receive coaching in a tournament environment.

The pairing of Mark Bousfield and Murray Woods were unbeaten in five games, but didn’t have it all their own way.

In the second round they scraped through 5-4 against Rob Hayes and Reef Parsons and, in the third round, got home 6-5 over Per Elzen and Doreen Dellaway.