The Hayes-Parsons and Christine McCullough-Kevin Smith pairs each had three wins, but Hayes and Parsons placed second on countback - a differential of one hoop.
Members paid their respects to club stalwart David McEwen, who died recently. He was a valued member of the club and its committee.
Club captain Ross Thomson noted that only a few days after the tournament, 24 members attended a club day – a great turnout for this time of year.
Many New Zealand croquet clubs closed in winter due to damp weather and soft grounds, but the Barry club had the benefit of year-round play.
Thomson said anyone wanting to try their hand was welcome to attend one of the club days on Fridays and Sundays at 12.45pm at the Barry Memorial club greens in Aberdeen Rd, near the Stanley Rd corner. Mallets would be available and coaching given.