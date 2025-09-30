Advertisement
Fosters and Trowill win PBEC closing triples

Coralie Campbell-Whitehead
Poverty Bay-East Coast Indoor Bowls Centre closing triples winners were (from left) Dylan Foster, Jason Trowill and Matthew Foster.

Jason Trowill won his first centre title, and brothers Dylan and Matthew Foster won their 24th and 21st respectively, when the Poverty Bay-East Coast Indoor Bowls Centre held the closing triples to end the season.

They beat Jay, Jaykwan and Quaylahn Casey 9-7 in a final of fluctuating fortunes.

Matthew

