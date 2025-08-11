Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Football: First premier trophy for Shockers in Gisborne’s Bailey Cup

By
Sports reporter·Gisborne Herald·
5 mins to read

From Shockers to champions ... the Shockers Gold team who won the Bailey Cup men's knockout football final at Childers Road Reserve on Saturday are: back (from left) Alex Larkins, Connor Putnam, Blake McMillan, Ben Bristow, Matt Void, Laykin Beuth, Jack Fenn, Ash McMillan, Max Harris and Isaac Bush. Front (from left): Oscar Daube, Matt Low, Jackson Donovan-Monteith (captain), Luke Low, Cullen Spawforth and Brad Clark.

From Shockers to champions ... the Shockers Gold team who won the Bailey Cup men's knockout football final at Childers Road Reserve on Saturday are: back (from left) Alex Larkins, Connor Putnam, Blake McMillan, Ben Bristow, Matt Void, Laykin Beuth, Jack Fenn, Ash McMillan, Max Harris and Isaac Bush. Front (from left): Oscar Daube, Matt Low, Jackson Donovan-Monteith (captain), Luke Low, Cullen Spawforth and Brad Clark.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Shockers – the football team named for the way they were described – won their first Gisborne premier division trophy on Saturday.

They beat Thistle Athletic Bobcats 2-1 in a Bailey Cup final that started at a hectic pace and never let up.

Smash Palace Shockers Gold struck after three

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save