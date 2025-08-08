Eastland Kart Club adults’ feature points podium (from left) are Harley Davis, Shaun Barwick and Mike Vita. Photo / Barry Irvine

Shaun Barwick has the right to race with the number 1 on his kart after winning the award for most points in feature races at Eastland Kart Club meetings during the past season.

The adults’ feature race is open to adults in all classes and is held at the end of kart club meetings.

Hard-charging Harley Davis had the second-highest points total from the feature races and Mike Vita had the third highest. They can race with the numbers 2 and 3 respectively next season.

The Wayvern Vause Memorial Award for fastest lap of season went to Seth Hall with a time of 21.259 seconds.

Eastland Kart Club members held their prizegiving at the Awapuni Speedway clubrooms on Sunday.