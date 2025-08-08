Overall winner of the kids’ feature races was Pyper Irvine. Her brother Kolten was second and Jose Govender was third. Rookies and juniors race together at the end of meetings for this event.
Kolten Irvine won the Michie Family Trophy for most points overall (493) across all classes.
Logan Irvine won the award for most wins overall.
Nixen Gooch won the award for sportsmanship.
Daniel Taylor and Mike Vita presented the trophies and sashes to award winners.
Trophies and sashes were provided by the Irvine family and 44 Creations.
Award winners
Adults’ feature race, most points: Shaun Barwick 1, Harley Davis 2, Mike Vita 3.
Kids’ feature race, most points: Pyper Irvine 1, Kolten Irvine 2, Jose Govender 3.
Michie Family Trophy for most points across all classes: Kolten Irvine - 493.
Most wins overall: Logan Irvine.
Most races finished: Pyper Irvine - 33.
Most DNFs (did not finish): Dion Lund.
Sportsmanship of the year: Nixen Gooch.
Most promising driver: Dallas Wanoa.
Most helpful club member: Roger Moss.
Best presented: Mark Vizi Toroa.
Most promising driver, (kids): Asha Hughes.
Most spectacular incident: Pyper Irvine.
Hard luck award, mechanical: Shaun Barwick.
Commitment award: Ashley Taylor.
Wayvern Vause Memorial Award for fastest lap of season: Seth Hall (21.259 seconds).
Cosson Family Award for rookies: Kolten Irvine 1, Juvae Govender 2, Geo Gooch 3.
Juniors: Pyper Irvine 1, Jose Govender 2, Nixen Gooch 3.
Young guns: Logan Irvine 1, Indigo McGuinness 2, Liam Joseph 3.
Pics karts and parts, KT100s: Mike Vita 1, Daniel Taylor 2, Tessa Irvine 3.
Kevin McKay Memorial, rotax: Shaun Barwick 1, Dion Lund 2, Roger Moss 3.
Dennis Trueman Memorial Open: Harley Davis 1, Lyn Lyle 2, Barry Irvine 3.