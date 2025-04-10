Ethan Rees leads the Superstock Points Dash heading into the final round at Awapuni Speedway on Friday night, but several drivers are breathing down his neck. The Gisborne speedway season ends with racing on Friday and Saturday night, and a fireworks display. Photo / Liam Clayton
Gisborne Speedway Club will bring its 2024-2025 season to a dramatic close with a doubleheader meeting featuring big bangs on the track and in the sky above it.
The action begins on Friday night at MTF Awapuni Speedway with the final round of the City Smart Repairs Superstock Points Dash Series.
The support programme features The Real Estate Agents TQ Champ of Champs, the McCafferty Metal Cartage Superstock Best Pairs, Wicked Tints 1200cc Champs for ministocks, plus golden oldies stockcars, standard stockcars, streetstocks and saloons.
The Saturday night programme features the McCafferty Metal Cartage Superstock Champ of Champs, finals of the 1200cc champs, the Atlas Building Co TQ Best Pairs; the Sutherland Automotive Kevin McKay Memorial 20-lap feature race for TQs, the Roseland Tavern Stockcar Classic and more golden oldies stockcars, streetstocks and saloons.
“That’s a huge couple of nights,” club president Sam Hughes said. “What a way to finish our season.”
The points situation heading into the final round of the Points Dash indicates intense on-track action to decide the title.
Ethan Rees (127G) heads the standings on 80 points, followed by his father Peter (10G) on 78, Regan Penn (235G) on 74, Kaelin Mooney (26V) and Asher Rees (126G) on 72, Brodie James (87G) and Tyler James (89G) on 71 and Zane Dukstra (38V) on 70.
As of Thursday, 18 cars were confirmed for the Points Dash decider.
“It’ll be great to watch,” Hughes said.
The line-up for the 1200cc champs is impressive.
The junior division of 24 drivers features Gisborne’s Conrad Gooch (6G), Josh Coates (7G), Brodie Gooch (10G), Noah Starr (12G), Ashleigh Brown (31G), Zac Chiles (44G), Campbell Hulme-Moir (71G), Milla Jones (81G), Lucas Davies (86G) and Leah Rees (128G, along with cars from Auckland, Hawke’s Bay, Whanganui, Kihikihi, Palmerston North and Rotorua.
More than 50 cars are set to start in the senior ranks, including Gisborne’s Brad O’Connell-Bacon (11G), Jorja Rogers (16G), William Johnston-Priest (52G), Koby Gooch (59G), 81G Malachi McIndoe (81G), Zach Davies (85F), Zayden Gooch (95G), Jayden James (189G) and Jenna McCabe (221G).
Others are coming from Kihikihi, Hawke’s Bay, Palmerston North, Auckland, Huntly, Rotorua, Mount Maunganui and Stratford.
“We’re expecting about 13 entrants in the TQs, and we’re hoping to pick up a few more, so we will see some extremely fast and close racing,” Hughes said.
“Our own Dylan MacGregor (17G) will probably lead the charge in that class.”
In the saloons, the club expects about eight or nine cars in action, including Gisborne’s Ethan Cook (2NZ) and Rodney McIndoe (7G), who recently won the South Island championship.
The Stockcar Classic is certain to be hard-fought among the likes of Gisborne’s Jason Lovell (7G), Matt Ireland (26G), Dave Bacon (52G), Bryce Simpson (98G), Trevor McArthur (128G), Will Kaa (164G), Willy Stevenson (185G) and drivers from Rotorua, Hawke’s Bay, Auckland, Rotorua, Palmerston North and Bay of Plenty.
Saturday night will come to a climactic end with the Pacific Dreams fireworks display supported by M.E. Jukes & Son.
“We really appreciate Trevor Jukes and his backing,” Hughes said. “He has always been one of the outstanding supporters of our club, and we are so grateful for what he continues to do.
“We are sure the fans will enjoy two great nights at the track.”
Gates open at 5pm and racing is from 6pm both nights.