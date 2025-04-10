The Awapuni Speedway pits will be filled on Friday and Saturday as the curtain comes down on the 2024-2025 season. Photo / Liam Clayton

“There will be about 29 races both nights.”

The points situation heading into the final round of the Points Dash indicates intense on-track action to decide the title.

Ethan Rees (127G) heads the standings on 80 points, followed by his father Peter (10G) on 78, Regan Penn (235G) on 74, Kaelin Mooney (26V) and Asher Rees (126G) on 72, Brodie James (87G) and Tyler James (89G) on 71 and Zane Dukstra (38V) on 70.

As of Thursday, 18 cars were confirmed for the Points Dash decider.

“It’ll be great to watch,” Hughes said.

The line-up for the 1200cc champs is impressive.

More than 70 cars from Gisborne and many other parts of the North Island will be in action on Friday and Saturday night in the 1200cc champs. Photo / Liam Clayton

The junior division of 24 drivers features Gisborne’s Conrad Gooch (6G), Josh Coates (7G), Brodie Gooch (10G), Noah Starr (12G), Ashleigh Brown (31G), Zac Chiles (44G), Campbell Hulme-Moir (71G), Milla Jones (81G), Lucas Davies (86G) and Leah Rees (128G, along with cars from Auckland, Hawke’s Bay, Whanganui, Kihikihi, Palmerston North and Rotorua.

More than 50 cars are set to start in the senior ranks, including Gisborne’s Brad O’Connell-Bacon (11G), Jorja Rogers (16G), William Johnston-Priest (52G), Koby Gooch (59G), 81G Malachi McIndoe (81G), Zach Davies (85F), Zayden Gooch (95G), Jayden James (189G) and Jenna McCabe (221G).

Others are coming from Kihikihi, Hawke’s Bay, Palmerston North, Auckland, Huntly, Rotorua, Mount Maunganui and Stratford.

“We’re expecting about 13 entrants in the TQs, and we’re hoping to pick up a few more, so we will see some extremely fast and close racing,” Hughes said.

“Our own Dylan MacGregor (17G) will probably lead the charge in that class.”

Dylan MacGregor is expected to be among the frontrunners in the TQ events of Gisborne Speedway Club's weekend's doubleheader. Photo / Jessica Barnes-Blissful Photography

In the saloons, the club expects about eight or nine cars in action, including Gisborne’s Ethan Cook (2NZ) and Rodney McIndoe (7G), who recently won the South Island championship.

“That will be red-hot action, too,” Hughes said.

The Stockcar Classic is certain to be hard-fought among the likes of Gisborne’s Jason Lovell (7G), Matt Ireland (26G), Dave Bacon (52G), Bryce Simpson (98G), Trevor McArthur (128G), Will Kaa (164G), Willy Stevenson (185G) and drivers from Rotorua, Hawke’s Bay, Auckland, Rotorua, Palmerston North and Bay of Plenty.

Saturday night will come to a climactic end with the Pacific Dreams fireworks display supported by M.E. Jukes & Son.

“We really appreciate Trevor Jukes and his backing,” Hughes said. “He has always been one of the outstanding supporters of our club, and we are so grateful for what he continues to do.

“We are sure the fans will enjoy two great nights at the track.”

Gates open at 5pm and racing is from 6pm both nights.