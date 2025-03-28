Tracy Clayton and Kuba Jerabek had Gisborne Contract Bridge Club’s top score of the week, 70.83, on Thursday.
Results –
MONDAY, March 24 – Sean Shivnan Pharmacy Championship Pairs 2
North/South: Elizabeth Jackson/Carolyn McMurray 69.05; Amanda Matthews/Stephen Francks 59.23; Joy Marden/Patricia Corson 55.65; Katrine Matthews/Hans van der Kuijl 54.46.
East/West: Caroline Kirkpatrick/ Raewynne Cook 64.29; Eileen Lee/Ann McCombe 61.01; Vicki Nickerson/Frank Roach 53.57; Helen Kerisome/Pippa Williams 47.92.