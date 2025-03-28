Advertisement
Clayton, Jerabek have week’s top score in Gisborne Bridge Club competitions

Gisborne Herald
A score of 70.83 by Tracy Clayton and Kuba Jerabek highlighted Gisborne Contract Bridge Club's weekly competitions.

Tracy Clayton and Kuba Jerabek had Gisborne Contract Bridge Club’s top score of the week, 70.83, on Thursday.

Results –

MONDAY, March 24 – Sean Shivnan Pharmacy Championship Pairs 2

North/South: Elizabeth Jackson/Carolyn McMurray 69.05; Amanda Matthews/Stephen Francks 59.23; Joy Marden/Patricia Corson 55.65; Katrine Matthews/Hans van der Kuijl 54.46.

East/West: Caroline Kirkpatrick/ Raewynne Cook 64.29; Eileen Lee/Ann McCombe 61.01; Vicki Nickerson/Frank Roach 53.57; Helen Kerisome/Pippa Williams 47.92.

WEDNESDAY, March 26 – Bayleys Championship Pairs 2

North/South: Caroline Kirkpatrick/Pippa Williams 56.25; Glenys Evans/Katrine Matthews 55.06; Sally Knight/Patricia Corson 55.06; Robyn Cheyne/Eileen Lee 52.98.

East/West: Caroline Taylor/Anne Roberts 61.90; Ann McCombe/Vicki Taylor 55.95; Raewynne Cook/Frank Roach 50.30; Brent Turnbull/Hazel Griffin 50.

THURSDAY, March 27 – Ryman Kiri Te Kanawa Village Junior Championship Pairs 2

(Howell Movement): Kuba Jerabek/Tracy Clayton 70.83; Pamela Clay/Mark Fleming 60.71; Vicki Nickerson/Vicki Nichol 55.73; Eileen Voysey/Jill Stevens 51.19; Kay Crosby/Noel Minnaar 51.04.

Friday 28 March – Emerre & Hathaway Pairs 2

(Howell Movement): Joy Marden/Anne Roberts 61.90; Lois Grose/Brent Turnbull 61.67; Gretchen Ivess/Robyn Cheyne 61.43; Glenys Evans/Patricia Corson 56.19; Sharon Kelman/Vicki Taylor 55.42; Sharron Baker/Elizabeth Jackson 52.50.

