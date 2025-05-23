Defending champions Waiapu, at home, kicked on from 14-0 in front to pip Ūawa 19-17 at George Nepia Memorial Park, Rangitukia.

Only Tihirau Victory Club had a comfortable margin of victory on the day.

They took the Jury Harrison Memorial Cup from Hikurangi 38-21, having been 12-9 ahead at halftime.

It was a historic victory for TVC for a tāonga first presented eight years ago in honour of the legendary Hikurangi halfback, hooker, coach and NPEC (Ngati Porou East Coast) selector.

Of all the tries to get the crowd roaring, stamping their feet and throwing 10-gallon hats in the air, none could move the masses like those exchanged by Tokomaru Bay United and Waima in the 80th and 84th minutes at Hatearangi.

Both were tap-and-go efforts from a penalty.

In the first instance – on a brilliant day, in terms of conditions and atmosphere, with Waima 31-25 in front – Waima were ruled not to have released a tackled opposition player.

Words exchanged with referee and former NPEC Kaupoi head coach Whetu Haerewa cost the Green and Blacks an additional 10m.

From 15m out, barrel-chested tighthead prop Andrew Williams stormed through five would-be tacklers to score beneath the crossbar.

His try was converted for 32-31, but in a stunning turn of events, Waima captain and lock Callan Whaitiri-White scored the match-winning try.

Having been awarded a penalty in front of the posts at point-blank range, they decided to run it.

Whether the Green and Blacks’ regard for the occasion made the thought of a penalty goal to decide the contest unworthy or they were simply unaware of or even indifferent to the score, who knows?

They tapped, ran, and the skipper scored 15m from the right corner for 36-32.

Both home teams prevailed in the women’s competition. Tokararangi won a thriller 22-19 over Ruatōria City, and the Hikurangi Mountain Maidens were in scintillating form in beating TVC 51-27.

Poverty Bay halfback George Halley set to take on his Ngati Porou East Coast opposite Josh Dearden in derby action last year. Halley is in the Bay squad for next week's traditional King's Birthday Weekend fixture. Photo / Paul Rickard

King’s Birthday derby squads named

The Ngati Porou East Coast wider squad for the annual King’s Birthday Weekend derby clash with Poverty Bay at Whakarua Park in Ruatōria on Saturday, May 31, has been named.

Forwards: Jayden Leiua-Pokia, Jorian Tangaere, Tristan Rutene, Shannon Rimene, Te Aotahi Tuhaka, William Bolingford, Manahi Brooking, Isaac Roth, Teina Potae, Perrin Manuel, Rico Te Kani, Ricky Waitoa, Jesse Rye, Kauri Waitoa, Richard Green, Hoani Te Moana, Tuterangi Ngarimu, Te Mana Barbarich, Jack Richardson, Manaia Nyman, Uetaha Wanoa.

Backs: Hamuera Moana, Safin Tuwairua-Brown, Treymaine Butler, Pamona Samupo, Tawhao Stewart, Api Pewhairangi, Tipene Meihana, Carlos Kemp, Te Aho Morice, Sam Parker, Kris Palmer, BJSidney, KC Wilson, Tutere Waenga.

Poverty Bay squad – Forwards: Te Peehi Fairlie, Lance Dickson, Saigeon Carmichael, Franco Ludwig, Sam Hudson, Nox Ranitu, Khian Westrupp, Shayde Skudder, Leka Palusa, Harawira Kahukura, James Grogan, Wayne Hema, Jokatama Cewa, Latrell Walker, Niko Lauiti, Siosuia Moala, Ryan Jones, Ratu Nairoroi, Semisi Akana.

Backs: Silas Brown, Israel Fox, Matt Proffit, Nic Proffit, Bosca Tikiciore, Kyoni Te Amo, Quaydon Chaffey-Kora, Cohen Loffler, Mitch Purvis, Fatty Karauria, Te Reimana Gray, Taine Aupouri, Braedyn Grant, Nashwen Mouton, George Halley.