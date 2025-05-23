Pamona Samupo has been named in the wider East Coast squad and will be looking to add to his 50 first-class games for the Bay and the Coast over the past 12 years. Photo / Paul Rickard
Week 2 of club rugby in the Sky Blues union was a cracker.
The quality and closeness of four of the six games in Ngati Porou East Coast’s Heke-o-Te-Rangi Blackbee Contractors men’s and Enterprise Cars women’s club competitions have supporters of the eight active clubs thinking 2025 will be a bumper season.
Waima came from 17-10 down to beat Tokomaru Bay United 36-32 in a men’s derby match at Hatea-a-rangi Memorial Domain.
In doing so, Waima defended the Maxwell Memorial Shield, which they retained last year in a 24-24 draw.
At Te Araroa Domain, hosts Tokararangi held off 2024 finalists Ruatoria City 28-25 – from 14-6 at the break.
It was a historic victory for TVC for a tāonga first presented eight years ago in honour of the legendary Hikurangi halfback, hooker, coach and NPEC (Ngati Porou East Coast) selector.
Of all the tries to get the crowd roaring, stamping their feet and throwing 10-gallon hats in the air, none could move the masses like those exchanged by Tokomaru Bay United and Waima in the 80th and 84th minutes at Hatearangi.
Both were tap-and-go efforts from a penalty.
In the first instance – on a brilliant day, in terms of conditions and atmosphere, with Waima 31-25 in front – Waima were ruled not to have released a tackled opposition player.
Words exchanged with referee and former NPEC Kaupoi head coach Whetu Haerewa cost the Green and Blacks an additional 10m.
From 15m out, barrel-chested tighthead prop Andrew Williams stormed through five would-be tacklers to score beneath the crossbar.
His try was converted for 32-31, but in a stunning turn of events, Waima captain and lock Callan Whaitiri-White scored the match-winning try.
Having been awarded a penalty in front of the posts at point-blank range, they decided to run it.
Whether the Green and Blacks’ regard for the occasion made the thought of a penalty goal to decide the contest unworthy or they were simply unaware of or even indifferent to the score, who knows?
They tapped, ran, and the skipper scored 15m from the right corner for 36-32.