Riversun Racquets held off GDC Good Guys in a tie that went to a points countback.
Results from last Thursday –
Social grade: Sweaty Newbies 3 Versatile Social 3 matches, Wesat Newbies won on pints countback 143-137; Riversun Racquets 3 GDC Good Guys 3, Riversun Racquets won on c/b 161-146; Ballerina Cappuccinos def Leaches by default; Smashers 4 Slammers 2; Sweaty Newbies 4 Smasher 2.
Competitive grade: MakeShiftTeam 5 R Family 1; Kents 4 RSL51s 2.
Draw for this week – 6pm: Court 1, GDC Good Guys v Smashers; C2, Ballerina Cappuccinos v Versatile Social; C3, Sweaty Newbies v Riversun Racquets; C4, Slammers v Leaches.
7.15pm: C1, We R Family v Versatile Pinoy; C3, MakeShiftTeam v Kents. RSL51s have a bye.
Duty team (to sweep courts and tidy upstairs at the end of the night): MakeShiftTeam.
Inquiries to Linda White.