Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald / Sport

Badminton: Exciting ties the norm in competitive grade of Gisborne’s BIZminton league

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

The BIZminton mercantile league is producing plenty of thrills in the competitive and social grades.

The BIZminton mercantile league is producing plenty of thrills in the competitive and social grades.

The competitive grade of BIZminton 2025, the mercantile badminton league, continues to produce exciting ties.

The Kents, a family team of three siblings and the next generation, dominate the competition, while the MakeShift Team have shown they can hold their own in this company.

All the teams have

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Sport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport