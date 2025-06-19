Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald / Sport

Another big win to Gisborne’s YMP in Poverty Bay Premier club rugby

By Ben O'Brien-Leaf
Gisborne Herald·
4 mins to read

Zane Boyle, (pictured in action against OBM) was game-day captain of High School Old Boys in his 100th Premier grade game on Saturday. Competition leaders YMP crashed the party a little by comfortably beating the blue and whites, but it was still a day to remember for Boyle. Photo / Paul Rickard

Zane Boyle, (pictured in action against OBM) was game-day captain of High School Old Boys in his 100th Premier grade game on Saturday. Competition leaders YMP crashed the party a little by comfortably beating the blue and whites, but it was still a day to remember for Boyle. Photo / Paul Rickard

The Willie Brown-coached YMP showed no mercy in Week 9 of Te Pae Hākari Poverty Bay Premier club rugby on Saturday.

Top-of-the-table East Coast Farm Vets YMP hammered Earthwork Solutions High School Old Boys 56-12 at the Oval on a milestone day for diehard HSOB man Zane Boyle.

In the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Sport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport