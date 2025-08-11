Seth Hall (left) and Jason Daniel at the Plumbing World Young Plumber of the Year BOP and Central Plateau regional final, which Seth won. Photo / Supplied

Gisborne man Seth Hall is continuing his career rise after winning the Bay of Plenty and Central Plateau regional final of the Plumbing World Young Plumber of the Year 2025 competition in Tauranga.

Hall, 27, works for Hallrite Plumbing & Gasfitting Ltd in Gisborne - a family business.

Brother Brad, 22, also competed in Tauranga and was fourth in the event. Their elder brother Cody, 29, was the 2023 Plumbing World Young Plumber of the Year national winner.

“It feels good to win the regionals and get to go through to the finals again,” Seth Hall said. “I’ve competed for a couple of years at the branch events, but I’ve only made it through to the regionals, I think, three times now.”

"Last year I won the regionals, the same as this year, and got to go through to the finals, which was good fun.”