“It feels good to win the regionals and get to go through to the finals again,” Seth Hall said. “I’ve competed for a couple of years at the branch events, but I’ve only made it through to the regionals, I think, three times now.”
“It’s a full family affair. We’re a third-generation plumbing business here. My grandpa started it, now my dad runs it, and I work here. My younger brother [also] works here.”
He has worked in the industry for 10 years.
“I got trained by my older brother Cody and I passed on all the knowledge to my younger brother Brad, as well as some other people, some other apprentices ... it’s fun working around a family-oriented business.”
Hall said the contest, which is for plumbers under 31, has a mix of theory and practical tests.
“There’s a whole bunch of supplier skills tests, where you have to do certain tasks depending on the product that they have that they’re getting or assessing you on.”
Hall said the tasks were timed and included installing a bath and working on flush systems. Ten people competed.
He had advice for young people considering entering plumbing or other trades.
“Go out there and give it a go. Do some work experience, get stuck in,” he said.
“The variety of work that you get is just so good. It’s never two days the same.”
Bay of Plenty and Central Plateau regional final results: