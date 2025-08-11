Advertisement
Young Gisborne plumber wins regional title, heading to national final in Hamilton

By
Gisborne Herald
3 mins to read

Seth Hall (left) and Jason Daniel at the Plumbing World Young Plumber of the Year BOP and Central Plateau regional final, which Seth won. Photo / Supplied

Gisborne man Seth Hall is continuing his career rise after winning the Bay of Plenty and Central Plateau regional final of the Plumbing World Young Plumber of the Year 2025 competition in Tauranga.

Hall, 27, works for Hallrite Plumbing & Gasfitting Ltd in Gisborne - a family business.

