Workshops, live music and art exhibition in Tairāwhiti this weekend

Kim Parkinson
By
Arts, entertainment and education reporter·Gisborne Herald·
9 mins to read

Miere Christensen-White performs a waltz onstage at War Memorial Theatre last year. Gisborne Ballet Group's Activity Weekend starts on Friday at the theatre and features a range of dance styles. Photo / Paul Rickard

Friday

Teen Writers’ Hub: Love to write? Teens are invited to join the Teen Writers’ Hub. H.B. Williams Memorial Library. Mahutonga/Southern Cross Room, 34 Bright St. Every Friday at 3.30pm during Term 3.

Winter Wonders Eastwoodhill Photo Competition: Young photographers (12 years and under) – discover the magic of

