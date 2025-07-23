Advertisement
Workshop in Gisborne/Tairāwhiti on what’s really driving land change

By
General reporter, specialises in emergency services and rural·Gisborne Herald·
2 mins to read

Land use in Tairāwhiti and the "real drivers" behind change will be discussed in a workshop at the Ngatapa sports club clubrooms on Friday.

The “real drivers” of what’s shaping land use in Tairawhiti will be discussed on Friday in a workshop at Ngatapa.

Hosted by the Tairāwhiti Whenua Collective and Beef + Lamb NZ, it provides an opportunity for farmers to hear from experts in the field.

The event is titled A More

