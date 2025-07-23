Land use in Tairāwhiti and the "real drivers" behind change will be discussed in a workshop at the Ngatapa sports club clubrooms on Friday.
Hosted by the Tairāwhiti Whenua Collective and Beef + Lamb NZ, it provides an opportunity for farmers to hear from experts in the field.
The event is titled A MoreSecure Future.
“We’re bringing together farmers, landowners and experts from Ngatapa, Hangaroa, Rere, Tiniroto, Waerenga-o-Kuri, Manutūkē, Waingake, Muriwai, Matawai and Motu for a day of straight-up kōrero on the big issues shaping our land, livelihoods and whanau,” Beef + Lamb NZ’s Pania King said.
“It will be a day of learning, sharing and planning for a more secure future. Your whenua. Your decisions. Be informed.”
“With decades of experience in soil conservation and land management, Kerry has been a key part of looking after our whenua here in Tairāwhiti,” the council said on its website.
“He’s also working as part of the Tairāwhiti Transition Advisory Group helping shape pathways and best practice for transitioning erosion-prone land to permanent cover and more sustainable land uses in the future.”
In the 2024 King’s Birthday Honours List, Hudson was made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for his lifetime contribution to soil conservation and land care.
Friday’s event also includes a catch-up with Beef + Lamb NZ Eastern North Island director Patrick Crawshaw from 11.15am.
The workshops runs from 10am to 3pm at the Ngatapa sports club clubrooms.
For further details, contact King at Pania.King@beeflambnz.com.