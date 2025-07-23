Land use in Tairāwhiti and the "real drivers" behind change will be discussed in a workshop at the Ngatapa sports club clubrooms on Friday.

Workshop in Gisborne/Tairāwhiti on what’s really driving land change

Hosted by the Tairāwhiti Whenua Collective and Beef + Lamb NZ, it provides an opportunity for farmers to hear from experts in the field.

The event is titled A More Secure Future.

“We’re bringing together farmers, landowners and experts from Ngatapa, Hangaroa, Rere, Tiniroto, Waerenga-o-Kuri, Manut ū kē, Waingake, Muriwai, Matawai and Motu for a day of straight-up kōrero on the big issues shaping our land, livelihoods and whanau,” Beef + Lamb NZ’s Pania King said.

“It will be a day of learning, sharing and planning for a more secure future. Your whenua. Your decisions. Be informed.”