Contractors got on with the job quickly. Photo / Murray Robertson

“We have received positive feedback on the results,” a council spokeswoman said.

The smaller bits and pieces of debris remaining will be “groomed up” later.

“The council is now considering a long-term grooming solution for the beach, aiming to provide an even higher level of service.”

The council previously said other beaches around the region were reviewed and work would be done where needed.

A clean-up of Tolaga Bay beach is scheduled for completion before the long weekend.

“We are currently working with the Kaiti and Makorori Beach communities, and once those discussions are complete we will begin work on those beaches,” the council spokeswoman said.

The collected debris has been transported to a Gisborne Holdings paddock on Dunstan Rd.

“As the project is still operational we don’t have an exact figure on costs of the operation at this stage. However, I can say around 3000 cubic metres of woody debris has been removed so far.”