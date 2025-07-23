On Sunday afternoon, historian Jean Johnston will tell the story of Nora Walker through words and images.
Walker was prevented from taking her place on the Hospital and Charitable Aid Board as the next highest polling candidate following a resignation, as it was presumed that “men filled public positions with more judgement than ladies”.
Her nomination to the board was accepted before being rescinded through a notice of motion by Dr Collins.
Mayor William Grice Sherratt then used his casting vote to elect himself as the council’s representative on the hospital board, thereby preventing Walker from becoming the first woman to hold public office in Gisborne.
Her story links to that of Agnes Scott, who became the first Gisborne woman to be elected by Gisborne citizens into a public position when she became a member of the Cook Hospital Board in 1925.
Earlier this year, the Agnes Scott Memorial committee, of which Jean Johnston was a part, unveiled a memorial headstone to Scott and husband Francis at Taruheru Cemetery.
The free Taruheru tours run from The Centre for Heritage (the former Plunket building in Palmerston Rd) at 11am on the last Saturday of every month.
The centre, with its exhibition of historical photographs and information about the proposed Taruheru Trail shared pathway, will be open from 11am to 12.30pm.
Johnston’s talk at 2pm Sunday is $10 for Heritage Tairāwhiti members and $15 for non-members. Contact info@hpt.org.nz to book.