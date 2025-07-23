Gisborne historian Jean Johnson will speak at the Centre for Heritage on Sunday about how Nora Walker was denied her place on the Hospital and Charitable Aid Board in 1915 because of her gender.

Heritage is to the fore this weekend with another free Taruheru River-focused walking tour on Saturday morning and a talk about Nora Walker and the 1915 Women’s Indignation Protest on Sunday afternoon.

The free guided tour, led by Heritage Tairāwhiti member Coralie Campbell-Whitehead, is the second in a series running on the last Saturday of every month, showcasing the history of the Taruheru River and some of the personalities involved in earlier times.

Heritage Tairāwhiti deputy chair Sheridan Gundry said last month’s tour, led by member Marty Reynolds, attracted about 50 people and was greatly enjoyed.

“Each tour will be led by a different member who brings their own knowledge and perspective to the tour.”