Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Women’s indignation protest and river walk focus of Heritage weekend in Gisborne

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

Gisborne historian Jean Johnson will speak at the Centre for Heritage on Sunday about how Nora Walker was denied her place on the Hospital and Charitable Aid Board in 1915 because of her gender.

Gisborne historian Jean Johnson will speak at the Centre for Heritage on Sunday about how Nora Walker was denied her place on the Hospital and Charitable Aid Board in 1915 because of her gender.

Heritage is to the fore this weekend with another free Taruheru River-focused walking tour on Saturday morning and a talk about Nora Walker and the 1915 Women’s Indignation Protest on Sunday afternoon.

The free guided tour, led by Heritage Tairāwhiti member Coralie Campbell-Whitehead, is the second in a series running

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save