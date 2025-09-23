“I’m here to support the women of today,” Johnson said.

“We appreciate the women of the past, including Margaret Sievwright, and also the women who gathered here [at the opening of her memorial in 1907] in her memory, and knew that she was talking a lot of wisdom, and had had a lot of humanity,” Johnson said.

“Their message of equality remains important today.

“As a teacher of women’s studies, we were talking about pay equity 40 years.

“But we are in this position today.”

Gisborne-based Labour list MP Jo Luxton said Prime Minister Christopher Luxon had “cut women’s pay with a flick of a pen without consultation”.

“He’s taken us back decades.

“He doesn’t have to sit at the table tonight worrying how he’s going to pay the bills tomorrow.

“It is unfair and unjust.”

Luxton said pay equity would be an election issue next year.

Labour was committed to reinstating pay equity, she said.

Retired health and disability advocate and former Deputy Mayor Nona Aston said it was important for women to love one another, support each other, give each other strength, to stand up for each other and to be loyal.

“It was a woman who gave birth to the greatest love this earth has ever known – Jesus Christ.

“A woman gave birth to that love, so women give birth to love – use that love, use that strength.”

Gisborne-based PSA national organiser Margaret Takoko said she was happy with the turnout.

“We had some real inspirational speakers.”

The event showed the level of angst over the Government’s move on pay equity, she said.

Workplace Relations Minister Brooke van Velden, speaking when the law was changed, said that under the previous rules, claims were “able to progress without strong evidence of undervaluation” or without proving the difference in pay was “due to sex-based discrimination or other factors”.

Van Velden said the changes would not only make the pay equity scheme “workable and sustainable” but would also “significantly reduce costs to the Crown” by about $2.7 billion a year.

Luxon denied the new pay equity new regime was effectively “cutting pay for women”.