Women’s Day of Action in Gisborne targets Luxon’s pay equity overhaul

Speakers at Saturday's Women's Day of Action directed at the Government's overhauling of pay equity included (rear, from left) historian Jean Johnstone, E tū delegate Monique Behan-Kitto, PSA national organiser Margaret Takoko, Gisborne-based Labour list MP Jo Luxton, Labour Party president Jill Day, Pay Equity Coalition Aotearoa representative Sheryl Markie; (front, from left), former health and disability advocate Nona Aston and Workers First organiser Colleen Ryan.

The message of equality promoted by the likes of Gisborne suffragist Margaret Sievwright remains important to this day.

“The struggle is still going on.”

That was the view of Gisborne historian Jean Johnson as she spoke at Saturday’s Women’s Day of Action, which focused primarily on the Government’s overhaul of

