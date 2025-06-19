The links between their attacking end worked well and they were able to pull further ahead in each quarter.

GGHS made several changes and tried various options to deliver the ball into their shooters, but they were up against powerful circle defence from Alex Sinclair, Kelly Wood and Joaquina Kaa, who created many turnovers.

The second game was similar to the first.

YMP were up 11-10 after the first 15 minutes, 28-19 at halftime and 42-31 heading into the last quarter.

It was another game that started goal for goal, as both teams played a fast game in efforts to gain the upper hand.

YMP were more calculated in their passing in the second quarter and halfway through had a nine-goal advantage.

Both teams made changes and the third quarter was another goal-for-goal period, highlighted by some quality intercepts and attacking movements.

YMP put their foot down in the fourth quarter, pressured Horouta’s ball carrier and created turnovers, which they quickly capitalised on.

It was a solid win to YMP, but play was more competitive than the score indicated.

Netball takes a break this Saturday because for the Matariki holiday weekend.