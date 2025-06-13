Former Williams and Kettle employees Dale Smith (left) and Lyne Fitzgerald with the 1980 photo of W&K staff that has jogged their memories of workmates from decades before, and helped with preparations for a second reunion. The first was in 2013. Photo / John Gillies
Memories and stories will be brushed off as former Williams and Kettle Gisborne staff prepare for their second reunion.
Williams and Kettle was an iconic stock and station agency based on the East Coast, established in the late 1800s, which was taken over by PGG Wrightsons in 2005.
Dale Smithand Lyne Fitzgerald have organised this reunion, just as they did for the first in 2013.
The starting point for much of their research into former employees has been a photo of Gisborne staff, taken in 1980 to commemorate 100 years in business.
“If you are in the photo, please come and join us,” Fitzgerald said.
“We’ve got 40 registered for this one; that leaves room for 20 more. They can get in touch with Lyne or me. We’re in the phone book.
“Two are coming from Australia. One of them was going to be here for his granddaughter’s 21st, so that was good timing.”
Smith and Fitzgerald organised the 2013 reunion because they were “both retired and had the time to do it”.
“This one was organised over a bottle of wine,” Smith said.
“We were going to have a catch-up with all the girls, and it grew from there.”
Fitzgerald was with the company from 1965 – the year she got married – to 1999. She was a cashier in the main office, starting in Customhouse St and finishing on the corner of Disraeli St and Gladstone Rd, where the Graham and Dobson offices are now.
Smith had 18 months in the main office after starting with the company in 1973, then moved to the liquor store on Customhouse St, where she was a cashier until she left in 1994.
The proximity of the courthouse, across the road, led to some dramatic incidents.
“We used to get people escaping from court. There was a false ceiling between the shop and a tea room upstairs. A police dog looking for an escaped prisoner got between the stairs and the false ceiling and fell through it, but was okay.”
One staff member chased someone he’d seen pinching something, but wasn’t thanked for his efforts.