Whooping cough epidemic: Tairāwhiti records 46 cases in 2025

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

The whooping cough (or pertussis) vaccine offers protection against the serious respiratory illness. It is administered in a series of doses throughout childhood and adolescence, with boosters available for adults. Pregnant women are strongly recommended to get vaccinated to protect their newborns.

Tairāwhiti has recorded 46 cases of whooping cough this year as New Zealand experiences an epidemic of the contagious respiratory infection.

Health NZ declared an epidemic in late November after a sustained increase in cases.

The latest weekly update, issued on July 18 by New Zealand Institute for Public Health

