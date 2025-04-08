Whiti Ora Tairāwhiti chief executive Stefan Pishief says Green Prescription health and wellness programmes are significantly improving the quality of life of participants.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Whiti Ora Tairāwhiti chief executive Stefan Pishief says Green Prescription health and wellness programmes are significantly improving the quality of life of participants.

The Green Prescription (GRx) health and wellness programme is making a “huge impact” on participants, Whiti Ora Tairāwhiti chief executive Stefan Pishief says.

GRx aims to increase physical activity and improve the nutritional nature of diet for adults (GRx Adult programme) and children (GRx Active Families programme).

“We are seeing the quality of life of participants improving due to an increase in physical activity and seeing a reduction in the use of health services, including inpatient hospitalisations,” Pishief said.

A recent national evaluation shows Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora’s GRx programmes, delivered by Whiti Ora Tairāwhiti and other regional sports trusts, make a large return on investment.

The New Zealand Institute of Economic Research (NZIER) evaluation estimates benefits of $5023 for each adult and $2191 for each young person taking part in the programmes.