Whiti Ora Tairāwhiti’s GRx programme improves lives, cuts health costs, evaluation shows

Whiti Ora Tairāwhiti chief executive Stefan Pishief says Green Prescription health and wellness programmes are significantly improving the quality of life of participants.

The Green Prescription (GRx) health and wellness programme is making a “huge impact” on participants, Whiti Ora Tairāwhiti chief executive Stefan Pishief says.

GRx aims to increase physical activity and improve the nutritional nature of diet for adults (GRx Adult programme) and children (GRx Active Families programme).

“We are seeing the quality of life of participants improving due to an increase in physical activity and seeing a reduction in the use of health services, including inpatient hospitalisations,” Pishief said.

A recent national evaluation shows Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora’s GRx programmes, delivered by Whiti Ora Tairāwhiti and other regional sports trusts, make a large return on investment.

The New Zealand Institute of Economic Research (NZIER) evaluation estimates benefits of $5023 for each adult and $2191 for each young person taking part in the programmes.

That translates to $128 million and $675,191 respectively for the Adult GRx and Active Families.

As Health NZ spends approximately $6.9m for regional sports trusts to deliver the programmes, the NZIER evaluation says these estimates suggest a return on investment in the Adult GRx programme of at least $14 per dollar invested and nearly $8 per dollar invested in the Active Families programme.

A total of approximately 25,523 adults, 308 children and young people and 286 families take part annually in an RST GRx programme.

The evaluation highlighted that regional sports trusts were ideally placed to deliver the programme as they were well-connected to their communities.

Whiti Ora Tairāwhiti delivers GRx through its Kia Pakari te Ora programme for the region through partnerships with local providers, community events and co-designed plans focusing on nutrition and wellbeing needs.

The programme stretches from Muriwai to Matawai and as far north as Wharekahika/Hicks Bay.

