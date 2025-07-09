Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

What’s on in Tairāwhiti

Kim Parkinson
By
Arts, entertainment and education reporter·Gisborne Herald·
8 mins to read

BrazilBeat Sound System are part of the line-up at the annual winter party Ice Block at Smash Palace in Gisborne this Saturday.

BrazilBeat Sound System are part of the line-up at the annual winter party Ice Block at Smash Palace in Gisborne this Saturday.

Saturday

St Andrew’s Car Boot Sale: Find treasures and bargains at this regular event on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. St Andrew’s Community Centre, 176 Cobden St. 8am–11:30 am.

P.S. Outloop - Celebrate “It Was Night” EP release: Gisborne duo P.S. Outloop blend jazz, bossa nova, hip

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Gisborne Herald

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Gisborne Herald