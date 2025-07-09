BrazilBeat Sound System are part of the line-up at the annual winter party Ice Block at Smash Palace in Gisborne this Saturday.

Saturday

St Andrew’s Car Boot Sale: Find treasures and bargains at this regular event on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. St Andrew’s Community Centre, 176 Cobden St. 8am–11:30 am.

P.S. Outloop - Celebrate “It Was Night” EP release: Gisborne duo P.S. Outloop blend jazz, bossa nova, hip hop and funk, with support from three local vinyl specialists - The Shit Beats, Missing Link and Steve K. Dome Bar and Cinema, 38 Childers Rd. Doors open 5.30pm, music starts 6pm.

Gizzy Monthly Market: With stalls featuring the work of local artisans, from pottery to clothing. Shop for gifts, or simply browse while enjoying some delicious kai from the many food stalls. Marina Park near the Rose Garden, Vogel St. 8am–12 noon.

Thunderstruck - a play by Evolution Theatre Company: An evening of great company and light-hearted entertainment. Evolution Theatre, 75 Disraeli St, 6.30pm.