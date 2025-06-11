Advertisement
Home / Gisborne Herald

What’s On In Tairāwhiti: See Tool tribute band at Smash Palace this weekend

Gisborne Herald
7 mins to read

Spiral Out is a Tool tribute band that is playing Smash Palace in Gisborne this Saturday evening. Pictured are Jacob Panapasa (guitar, left), Robert Porter (drums), Vincent Hogan (vocals) and Jamie Aitken (bass). Photo / Spiral Out

Saturday, June 14

Tool tribute band. Spiral Out plays Smash Palace on Saturday. Gisborne band Before the Flood is on before them. 8pm-12.30am

The Band with No Name becomes AHIMANU, performing at the Dome Bar from 7.30pm.

Woodworking workshop. Try out woodworking at an open workshop at the Blue Shed,

