What’s on in Tairāwhiti Gisborne this weekend: Music, theatre and a river race fundraiser

Gisborne Herald
The Five Buck a Duck race fundraiser for Life Education is being held on Saturday at Marina Park, starting at 12.30pm.

Friday

September Green Drinks: Climate change impacts on local coastlines and surf breaks: Tairāwhiti Environment Centre, in partnership with myimprint, Tahu and The Chamber of Commerce, invites the community to this month’s Green Drinks - a free networking event involving sustainability topics. 3pm-4.30pm, Tahu, 40 Centennial Marine Drive.

Saturday

St Bargains and treasures on sale at this regular market on the 2nd and 4th Saturday of the month. 8am-11.30am, St Andrew’s Community Centre, 176 Cobden St.

