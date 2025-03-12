What’s on in Tairāwhiti; Dinner by the river, St Paddy’s Day gig and Manutūkē tramp

Made in Ireland – St Paddy’s Gig. DJ Hitman Johnny presents a night of bangers from the Emerald Isle. Hit songs from U2, The Pogues, The Cranberries and many more at Smash Palace. 8pm. 24 Banks St.

Sunday, March 16

Gisborne Tramping Club walk – Manutūkē. Walk with the tramping club along the tracks through the redwood and kanuka forest and around the wetland/lake at Manutūkē Eco Retreat. Email grass.hopper@xtra.co.nz for more information.

Dharma Practice and Meditation. Resident Lama, Lama Damchoe, leads dharma practice and meditation followed by a shared lunch every Sunday. 10am, Palpung Kagyu Samten Choling Tibetan Buddhist Centre. 31 James St. All welcome.

Feminine Embodiment Class. A nourishing dance medicine. It’s not just dancing – it’s healing. 10am-11am Reset Studio, upstairs at the Poverty Bay Club, 38 Childers Rd.

Well Wāhine Week. Ladies Can Golf Too. An introductory session to learn about the basics and then play some golf. This will be followed by an afternoon tea. 1pm, Gisborne Park Golf Club, 69 Cochrane St.

Coming Up

Thursday, March 20

Brain health seminar. Keeping Your Brain Healthy presented by Alzheimers Gisborne/Tairāwhiti. The seminar will cover the basics of how your brain works - how to water it, rest it and feed it to stay healthier longer. 10am-12.30pm Alzheimers Gisborne, Gate 2, Gisborne Hospital. Registrations essential. Phone 867 0752.

Friday, March 21

Musical duo Heti & Hope are to perform at Eastwoodhill as part of their nationwide Arts on Tour NZ 2025. Promoting their new album The Love Train, they will play a collection of original songs inspired by themes of love, connection and resilience. A blend of folk and soul with singer/songwriter Heti Hope on piano and Adie Higginson on electric guitar and violin. 7pm, Eastwoodhill Arboretum, 2392 Wharekopae Rd.

Regular events

Mondays:

• 500 Card Club: Poverty Bay Bowling Club. 111 Ormond Rd, 1pm-4pm, $3. Ph Tony 863 3468.

• Fun Dancing Gisborne – Modern Sequence and Social Ballroom: St Andrew’s Church hall, 176 Cobden St, 7.30pm-9.30pm, $7. Ph Kev or Isabel 867 0074 or 021 181 2414.

Tuesdays:

• Sun City Spinners: Poverty Bay Bowling Club, 111 Ormond Rd, 9am-11.30am, fees apply, ph Dale 867 5083 or email eastland@creativefibre.org.nz

• He Kākano: Popular singalong baby session for the under-2s. H.B. Williams Memorial Library, 34 Bright St, 10.30am, free.

• Gisborne Line Dancing: Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 4.30pm-7.30pm, ph Kerry 021 102 4890.

• Hāpu Māmā Aqua Class: Focuses on keeping mums-to-be comfortably active while their puku and pēpi are supported by the water. Kiwa Pools, 45 Centennial Marine Drive, 6.30pm-7.15pm.

Wednesdays:

• Croquet: Barry Memorial Croquet Club summer season of twilight croquet. 4pm start. Equipment and coaching available, $3 for non-members. 530 Aberdeen Rd.

• Badminton: Three age groups of badminton – Kiwi Shots (Years 3-6) 3.30pm-4.30pm; Mid Shots (Years 7-8) 4.30pm-5.30pm; Hot Shots (Years 9-13) 5.45pm-7.15pm. Badminton Centre, 154 Roebuck Rd. $10.

• Fifties Forward Low Impact Aerobics. YMCA. 9.30am – first class free otherwise $2. 447 Childers Rd.

• Mainly Music: A fun music group for preschoolers. St Andrew’s Church community centre, 176 Cobden St, 9.45am, $4/family, ph Trish 867 2789 or 868 5513.

• Gisborne Concert Band: 6.30pm-8pm, The Bandroom, 200 Childers Rd. If you play brass, woodwind or percussion, come and join. New musicians welcome.

Thursdays:

• Te Pihinga/Little Sprouts: Fun singalong and story time for 2 to 5-year-olds. H.B. Williams Memorial Library, 34 Bright St, 9.30am, free.

• Gisborne Line Dancing: Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 6pm-8pm, ph Kerry 021 102 4890.

• Gisborne Caledonian Society Practice: Social, modern and sequence dancing. Holy Trinity Church Hall, 70 Derby St, 7.30pm-9.30pm, $5, ph Pat 021 049 7148.

Fridays:

• Friday Stairs Workout: Lower carpark, Titirangi/Kaiti Hill 5.55am, workout 6am-6.40am.

Saturdays:

• Gisborne Parkrun: Waikanae Surf Life Saving Club, 280E Grey St, 7.45am-10am. Register at parkrun.co.nz/gisborne/

• Tairāwhiti Coffin Club: BCR Joinery, 522 Gladstone Rd, 9am-10am. Details at tairawhiticc@gmail.com

• Gisborne Farmers’ Market: Cnr Stout and Fitzherbert streets, 9.30am-12.30pm.

• Tennis for all: Ormond Tennis Club, Hill Rd, Ormond, 2pm-4pm, ph 862 5741 or 862 5856.

Sundays:

• Gisborne Walkers Club: 8am. Meet at Mitre 10, 24 Derby St. Text 027 890 2224 for more info.

• Waikanae Surf Life Saving Club Nippers session. Every Sunday from 9.45am. A programme for building ocean confidence and learning skills and safety. For more information, email the club manager at waikanaesurflsc@gmail.com

• Silent Flute Taijiquan: Movement lab for life. A free one-hour Tai Chi Chuan (Mandarin) Taijiquan (Cantonese) class open to everyone. 1pm-2pm, Gisborne Botanical Gardens, 391 Aberdeen Rd. Text 021 0490722 to confirm location.

Saturdays and Sundays:

• Sunrise yoga at 6.45am Tatapouri Bay Oceanside Accommodation. Tatapouri Bay, 516 Whangara Rd.

• East Coast Museum of Technology: 67 Main Rd, Makaraka, 10am-4pm, $10 adults, $5 seniors, $2 school children, under-5s free. See Facebook or ecmot.org.nz/

• Lions Express Train rides: Starts near Gisborne Wainui Lions Junior Cycle Park, Centennial Marine Drive, 11am-3pm, weather permitting, $2.

Each week:

• Mahjong Club (Mon and Thurs): Gisborne Town & Country Women’s Club, 42 Emily St, 12.30pm. Inquiries to Margaret 863 0144.

• Tairāwhiti Menzshed (Tues, Thurs and Sat): Cnr Parkinson and Innes streets, Sat 9am-3pm, Tues and Thurs 9am-2pm. Details ph/text 022 465 0396.

• Tairāwhiti Aviation Museum (Tues and Sun): Gisborne Airport, Aerodrome Rd, 9am-3pm, $5 adults, Under-12s free.

Fortnightly:

• Lego Club for ages 5-17. HB Williams Memorial Library, 34 Bright Street, 3.30pm-5pm, free. See www.gpl.govt.nz for full details.

• Te Aka Rangatahi | Teen Meet Club. Meet up with other rangatahi and see what the afternoon brings. Kahoots quiz, Anime and other activities. Light refreshments supplied. H.B. Williams Memorial Library, 34 Bright Street, 3.30pm-5.00pm, free.

• Gisborne Country Music Club (1st and 3rd Sundays): Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 1pm-4pm, $5 visitors, $3 members, $1 children, ph Flo 867 7637, 027 494 6979 or email flo.pahuru@outlook.co.nz

• Gisborne Woodworking Club (2nd and 4th Saturdays and last Thursday): Green shed opposite the Enterprise Aquatic Centre carpark, Nelson Rd, 10am to about 12pm. Inquiries ph Bill 027 450 7719 or email gizzywheelers@gmail.com

Monthly:

• Gizzy Monthly Market (1st Saturday): Locally produced crafts, food and products. Lawson Field Rose Garden, 7 Fitzherbert St, 9am-1pm weather permitting.

• Gas Guzzlers’ Breakfast (1st Sunday): Behind the courthouse on Reads Quay, 8.30am-11am.

• Crop Swap (1st Sunday): Swap plants, produce, preserves, baking, books and more. Makaraka School carpark, 137 Main Rd, Makaraka, 2pm-3pm.

• Irish Music Session (1st Sunday): The Rivers, corner Gladstone Rd and Reads Quay, 4pm-6pm, ph Marty 021 055 7685.

• Gisborne Floral Art Club (1st Monday): Waverley St hall, Elgin, 9.30am-11.30am. (3rd Wednesday) Kahutia Bowling Club, 7pm.

• Poverty Bay Blues Night (1st Tuesday): Dome Cinema, PBC, 38 Childers Rd, 6pm doors, 7pm gig, $10 door sales, Poverty Bay Blues Club members free, R18.

• Ulysses Motorcycle Club (1st Tuesday): Bushmere Arms public bar, 673 Matawai Rd, Waerenga-a-Hika, 7.30pm, ph Chris 027 460 2430.

• Gisborne Friendship Group – formerly the Gisborne Combined Club (1st Wednesday): For active retirees looking for friendship. Kahutia Bowling Club, 165 Cobden St, 9.30am, $5 including morning tea. Register with Noelene, ph 868 4473 or Dianne ph 867 4294.

• U3A Gisborne (1st Thursday): Social interaction and learning for mature-aged folk. Gisborne Cosmopolitan Club, 190 Derby St, 9.30am, $2 at door, ph Diane 027 444 1073.

• Myalgic Encephalopathy/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Support Group (1st Friday): CCS, 7 Kahutia St, 10.30am-1pm, ph Moira 027 457 6923.

• Prostate Support Group (2nd Tuesday): Cancer Society Rooms, 718 Gladstone Rd, 4.30pm, enquiries ph 021 063 4515.

• The Country Garden Club (2nd Tuesday): Waerenga-a-Hika Hall, 728 Matawai Rd, 7.30pm, $2, ph Katrine 867 2427.

• Gisborne Proactive Club (3rd Wednesday): Retired people’s interest group. Watson Room, Gisborne Cosmopolitan Club, 190 Derby St, 9.30am, $30/year sub and $5/meeting, ph Malcolm 867 2591, or 027 240 2590.

• Gisborne Camera Club (3rd Thursday): Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 7.30pm. Details at gisbornecameraclub@gmail.com

• Gisborne Sceptic Group (3rd Sunday): 11am. For details/venue ph 867 3715 or 867 7122.

• Te Hapara Garden and Floral Art Club (4th Tuesday): Redstone Room, Farmers Air Event Centre, Showgrounds Park, Makaraka, 2pm.

• First City Toastmasters: Become a confident speaker and leader (1st and 3rd Tuesday). Adult Literacy Rooms, 1st Floor, 100 Grey St, Gisborne, 6.15pm. Ph Helen 022 1945671.

To include your event, email details to whatson@gisborneherald.co.nz at least a week before the event.