Wendy Carstens honoured with Nan Evans Award for volunteer work in Gisborne

Wendy Carstens (left) receives the Tairāwhiti Community Voice's Nan Evans Award from MS Society Gisborne East Coast field officer Karen Whitehead.

Dedicated volunteer manicurist Wendy Carstens is this year’s winner of the Nan Evans Award.

Carstens was presented with the award at the annual general meeting of Tairāwhiti Community Voice AGM (TCV) on Monday after being nominated by MS Society Gisborne East Coast.

Carstens gives free manicures and hand massages to the clients of MS Society Gisborne East Coast who enjoy being pampered and the social contact.

She drives around Gisborne using her own petrol and her own wide array of nail polishes and hand creams.

Carstens, upon receiving the award, said her MS clients “are the heroes”.