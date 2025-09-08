The Nan Evans Award, which dates back to 2008, acknowledges volunteers’ actions, teamwork, inspirational leadership and determination to support the community.
The late Nan Evans was the founding member of the organisation when it was known as the Gisborne East Coast Council of Social Services, and was a long-serving and prominent member of many social organisations.
MS Society Gisborne East Coast field officer Karen Whitehead said Cartens, the mother of four and wife of James, had been an outstanding volunteer supporter for much of her life.
She helped out where she could with church and other community groups in addition to her volunteer work as a MS manicurist.
“She supports our MS Awareness Week Fundraiser (September 15-21) called Muffins for MS, by helping to bake muffins with other volunteers in the commercial kitchen at EIT Tairāwhiti, which is very kindly loaned to us for a day each year,” Whitehead said.
“Wendy also attends some of the many social events that MS Society Gisborne East Coast holds and is always friendly and willing to help those who may need a bit of extra support.”