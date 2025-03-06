International Women’s Day 2025 Breakfast. Hear from an inspiring panel of local speakers - Renee Raroa, Dr Diane Menzies and Tasj Paulson. A buffet breakfast presented by Gisborne BPW, Māori Women’s Welfare League, Kahui Wahine ki te Tairāwhiti, South Pacific Women’s Group. 8am-10am, Gisborne Cosmopolitan Club, 190 Derby St. Tickets at humanitix.com

Multicultural Women’s Day Celebration & International Food Festival. Local food and craft stalls and cultural performances with music and dance. Marina Park near the Rose Garden, 4pm-6pm, followed by a music festival from 6.15pm-8.15pm, featuring the Takademi band from Auckland. Free event.

Love Break 2.0. A vinyl ensemble of three local DJs spinning beats from their vinyl collections. 8pm - Dome Cinema and Bar, 38 Childers Rd.

Sunday, March 9

Feminine Embodiment Class. A nourishing dance medicine journey to connect deeply with your body, your feminine sense and fellow dancers. 10am-11am, Reset Studio. Upstairs at the Poverty Bay Club. 38 Childers Rd.

Coming Up

Tuesday, March 11-13

The Big Bike Film Night. A feast of short films devised and designed to delight the two-wheel devotee. This is the 11th year of The Big Bike Film Night, a film festival featuring an array of New Zealand and international movies. Dome Cinema, Poverty Bay Club, 38 Childers Rd.

Wednesday, March 12

Ladies Night fundraiser for Alzheimers Gisborne Tairāwhiti at Mitre 10. For ladies with an interest in DIY, home improvements and small building projects. Watch a display from a team of female arborists, enjoy a sausage sizzle, take part in an auction and learn how to build a planter box. Tickets available at Mitre 10.

Friday, March 14-22

Badjelly The Witch. A colourful cast of characters - including a witch, a giant, a worm and an eagle - take the stage in Unity Theatre’s production of the play based on Spike Milligan’s beloved book. Unity Theatre, 209 Ormond Rd, Mangapapa.

Friday, March 21

Musical duo Heti & Hope will play at Eastwoodhill as part of their nationwide Arts on Tour NZ 2025. Promoting their new album The Love Train, they will perform a collection of original songs inspired by themes of love, connection and resilience. A blend of folk and soul with singer/songwriter Heti Hope on piano and Adie Higginson on electric guitar and violin. 7pm, Eastwoodhill Abboretum, 2392 Wharekopae Rd.

Regular events

Mondays:

• 500 Card Club: Poverty Bay Bowling Club. 111 Ormond Rd, 1pm-4pm, $3. Ph Tony 863 3468.

• Fun Dancing Gisborne – Modern Sequence and Social Ballroom: St Andrew’s Church hall, 176 Cobden St, 7.30pm-9.30pm, $7. Ph Kev or Isabel 867 0074 or 021 181 2414.

Tuesdays:

• Sun City Spinners: Poverty Bay Bowling Club, 111 Ormond Rd, 9am-11.30am, fees apply, ph Dale 867 5083 or email eastland@creativefibre.org.nz

• He Kākano: Popular singalong baby session for the under-2s. H.B. Williams Memorial Library, 34 Bright St, 10.30am, free.

• Gisborne Line Dancing: Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 4.30pm-7.30pm, ph Kerry 021 102 4890.

• Hāpu Māmā Aqua Class: Focuses on keeping mums-to-be comfortably active while their puku and pēpi are supported by the water. Kiwa Pools, 45 Centennial Marine Drive, 6.30pm-7.15pm.

Wednesdays:

• Croquet: Barry Memorial Croquet Club summer season of twilight croquet. 4pm start. Equipment and coaching available, $3 for non-members. 530 Aberdeen Rd.

• Badminton: Three age groups of badminton – Kiwi Shots (Years 3-6) 3.30pm-4.30pm; Mid Shots (Years 7-8) 4.30pm-5.30pm; Hot Shots (Years 9-13) 5.45pm-7.15pm. Badminton Centre, 154 Roebuck Rd. $10.

• Fifties Forward Low Impact Aerobics. YMCA. 9.30am – first class free otherwise $2. 447 Childers Rd.

• Mainly Music: A fun music group for preschoolers. St Andrew’s Church community centre, 176 Cobden St, 9.45am, $4/family, ph Trish 867 2789 or 868 5513.

• Gisborne Concert Band: 6.30pm-8pm, The Bandroom, 200 Childers Rd. If you play brass, woodwind or percussion, come and join. New musicians welcome.

Thursdays:

• Te Pihinga/Little Sprouts: Fun singalong and story time for 2 to-5-year-olds. H.B. Williams Memorial Library, 34 Bright St, 9.30am, free.

• Gisborne Line Dancing: Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 6pm-8pm, ph Kerry 021 102 4890.

• Gisborne Caledonian Society Practice: Social, modern and sequence dancing. Holy Trinity Church Hall, 70 Derby St, 7.30pm-9.30pm, $5, ph Pat 021 049 7148.

Fridays:

• Friday Stairs Workout: Lower carpark, Titirangi/Kaiti Hill 5.55am, workout 6am-6.40am.

Saturdays:

• Gisborne Parkrun: Waikanae Surf Life Saving Club, 280E Grey St, 7.45am-10am. Register at parkrun.co.nz/gisborne/

• Tairāwhiti Coffin Club: BCR Joinery, 522 Gladstone Rd, 9am-10am. Details at tairawhiticc@gmail.com

• Gisborne Farmers’ Market: Cnr Stout and Fitzherbert streets, 9.30am-12.30pm.

• Tennis for all: Ormond Tennis Club, Hill Rd, Ormond, 2pm-4pm, ph 862 5741 or 862 5856.

Sundays:

• Gisborne Walkers Club: 8am. Meet at Mitre 10, 24 Derby St. Text 027 890 2224 for more info.

• Waikanae Surf Life Saving Club Nippers session. Every Sunday from 9.45am. A programme for building ocean confidence and learning skills and safety. Email the manager for more information. waikanaesurflsc@gmail.com

• Silent Flute Taijiquan: Movement lab for life. A free one-hour Tai Chi Chuan (Mandarin) Taijiquan (Cantonese) class open to everyone. 1pm-2pm, Gisborne Botanical Gardens, 391 Aberdeen Rd. Text 021 0490722 to confirm location.

Saturdays and Sundays:

• Sunrise yoga at 6.45am Tatapouri Bay Oceanside Accommodation. Tatapouri Bay, 516 Whangara Rd.

• East Coast Museum of Technology: 67 Main Rd, Makaraka, 10am-4pm, $10 adults, $5 seniors, $2 school children, under-5s free. See Facebook or ecmot.org.nz/

• Lions Express Train rides: Starts near Gisborne Wainui Lions Junior Cycle Park, Centennial Marine Drive, 11am-3pm, weather permitting, $2.

Each week:

• Mahjong Club (Mon and Thurs): Gisborne Town & Country Women’s Club, 42 Emily St, 12.30pm. Inquiries to Margaret 863 0144.

• Tairāwhiti Menzshed (Tues, Thurs and Sat): Cnr Parkinson and Innes streets, Sat 9am-3pm, Tues and Thurs 9am-2pm. Details ph/text 022 465 0396.

• Tairāwhiti Aviation Museum (Tues and Sun): Gisborne Airport, Aerodrome Rd, 9am-3pm, $5 adults, Under-12s free.

Fortnightly:

• Lego Club for ages 5-17. HB Williams Memorial Library, 34 Bright Street, 3.30pm-5pm, free. See www.gpl.govt.nz for full details.

• Te Aka Rangatahi | Teen Meet Club. Meet up with other rangatahi and see what the afternoon brings. Kahoots quiz, Anime and other activities. Light refreshments supplied. H.B. Williams Memorial Library, 34 Bright Street, 3.30pm-5.00pm, free

•Gisborne Country Music Club (1st and 3rd Sundays): Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 1pm-4pm, $5 visitors, $3 members, $1 children, ph Flo 867 7637, 027 494 6979 or email flo.pahuru@outlook.co.nz

• Gisborne Woodworking Club (2nd and 4th Saturdays and last Thursday): Green shed opposite the Enterprise Aquatic Centre carpark, Nelson Rd, 10am to about 12pm. Enquiries ph Bill 027 450 7719 or email gizzywheelers@gmail.com

Monthly:

• Gizzy Monthly Market (1st Saturday): Locally produced crafts, food and products. Lawson Field Rose Garden, 7 Fitzherbert St, 9am-1pm weather permitting.

• Gas Guzzlers’ Breakfast (1st Sunday): Behind the courthouse on Reads Quay, 8.30am-11am.

• Crop Swap (1st Sunday): Swap plants, produce, preserves, baking, books and more. Makaraka School carpark, 137 Main Rd, Makaraka, 2pm-3pm.

• Irish Music Session (1st Sunday): The Rivers, corner Gladstone Rd and Reads Quay, 4pm-6pm, ph Marty 021 055 7685.

• Gisborne Floral Art Club (1st Monday): Waverley St hall, Elgin, 9.30am-11.30am. (3rd Wednesday) Kahutia Bowling Club, 7pm.

• Poverty Bay Blues Night (1st Tuesday): Dome Cinema, PBC, 38 Childers Rd, 6pm doors, 7pm gig, $10 door sales, Poverty Bay Blues Club members free, R18.

• Ulysses Motorcycle Club (1st Tuesday): Bushmere Arms public bar, 673 Matawai Rd, Waerenga-a-Hika, 7.30pm, ph Chris 027 460 2430.

• Gisborne Friendship Group – formerly the Gisborne Combined Club (1st Wednesday): For active retirees looking for friendship. Kahutia Bowling Club, 165 Cobden St, 9.30am, $5 including morning tea. Register with Noelene, ph 868 4473 or Dianne ph 867 4294.

• U3A Gisborne (1st Thursday): Social interaction and learning for mature-aged folk. Gisborne Cosmopolitan Club, 190 Derby St, 9.30am, $2 at door, ph Diane 027 444 1073.

• Myalgic Encephalopathy/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Support Group (1st Friday): CCS, 7 Kahutia St, 10.30am-1pm, ph Moira 027 457 6923.

• Prostate Support Group (2nd Tuesday): Cancer Society Rooms, 718 Gladstone Rd, 4.30pm, enquiries ph 021 063 4515.

• The Country Garden Club (2nd Tuesday): Waerenga-a-Hika Hall, 728 Matawai Rd, 7.30pm, $2, ph Katrine 867 2427.

• Gisborne Proactive Club (3rd Wednesday): Retired people’s interest group. Watson Room, Gisborne Cosmopolitan Club, 190 Derby St, 9.30am, $30/year sub and $5/meeting, ph Malcolm 867 2591, or 027 240 2590.

• Gisborne Camera Club (3rd Thursday): Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 7.30pm. Details at gisbornecameraclub@gmail.com

• Gisborne Sceptic Group (3rd Sunday): 11am. For details/venue ph 867 3715 or 867 7122.

• Te Hapara Garden and Floral Art Club (4th Tuesday): Redstone Room, Farmers Air Event Centre, Showgrounds Park, Makaraka, 2pm.

• First City Toastmasters: Become a confident speaker and leader (1st and 3rd Tuesday). Adult Literacy Rooms, 1st Floor, 100 Grey St, Gisborne, 6.15pm. Ph Helen 022 1945671.

To include your event, email details to whatson@gisborneherald.co.nz at least a week before the event.