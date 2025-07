Eastland Port is scheduled to host around a dozen log ships in July. The Diamond Harbour is pictured prior to its departure for Napier this week. The Diamond Harbour is a 180m bulk carrier which sails under the flag of Hong Kong. Photo / Murray Robertson

General reporter, specialises in emergency services and rural · Gisborne Herald ·

Eastland Port exported 233,000 tonnes of logs in June, despite rough weather and heavy swells.

Weather closed access to the port’s berths and shipping channel for about 20% of the month.

The month’s cargo was loaded on to 10 vessels.

A port official said the weather for July looked more settled.

The port’s shipping schedule indicates 12-13 log ships will call at the port this month.