Flippa ball is a modified version of water polo, played in shallow water, and the word is spreading around Tairāwhiti about how much fun children are having playing it.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

19 Jun, 2025 05:21 AM 2 mins to read

Flippa ball is a modified version of water polo, played in shallow water, and the word is spreading around Tairāwhiti about how much fun children are having playing it.

Flippa ball, the beginner version of water polo, has been making a splash at Kiwa Pools with the district’s tamariki.

It’s played in 1.1-metre-deep water so it’s a safe and fun team sport aimed at building water confidence, fitness and teamwork.

“All things our water-loving whānau thrive on,” says new Tairāwhiti Water Polo development officer Aggie Weston.

Tairāwhiti Water Polo development officer Aggie Weston is keen to see more young people getting into the flippa ball – the beginner version of the sport.

Weston is a member of the New Zealand women’s water polo team and is a Division 1 player at the University of Hawaii.