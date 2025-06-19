“I’m encouraging whānau to spread the word about flippa ball,” she said.
“Kids aged 7 to 10 can get involved these school holidays by coming along to a one-day flippa ball camp on July 1 from 10am to 2pm at Kiwa Pools.”
The special session will be run by international professional water polo players Eve Weston – Aggie’s sister – and András Sári.
“So it will offer the community a unique opportunity to learn from the best,” Aggie Weston said.
Regular Sunday flippa ball will also return in Term 3, starting on July 27 and running from 2–3pm.
“The goal is to build participation across the region and get a school-based competition going in Term 4.
“So grab your mates, give something new a go and be part of growing a fun, fast-paced sport in Tairāwhiti,” Weston said.
People keen to learn more or sign up can go online to www.tairawhitiwaterpolo.fmweb.nz or the Tairāwhiti Water Polo Facebook page.