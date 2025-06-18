It's that time of year when seals start to arrive on Tairāwhiti beaches, like this one pictured on Wainui Beach, and the Department of Conservation wants the public to watch out for them between now and September. Photo / Rebecca Grunwell

It's that time of year when seals start to arrive on Tairāwhiti beaches, like this one pictured on Wainui Beach, and the Department of Conservation wants the public to watch out for them between now and September. Photo / Rebecca Grunwell

Seal season has started and with it comes the plea for people to keep an eye out for seals on beaches and up waterways, but also to keep clear of them.

The season runs from June to September.

“People may see seals hanging around, resting up or generally just being seals,” a Department of Conservation spokesman said. “DoC’s advice is to give them space.

“Seals often travel way up rivers and have been seen sunbathing around the Tatapouri hill area, even crossing the state highway on their adventures,” he said.