It's that time of year when seals start to arrive on Tairāwhiti beaches, like this one pictured on Wainui Beach, and the Department of Conservation wants the public to watch out for them between now and September. Photo / Rebecca Grunwell
Seal season has started and with it comes the plea for people to keep an eye out for seals on beaches and up waterways, but also to keep clear of them.
The season runs from June to September.
“People may see seals hanging around, resting up or generally just beingseals,” a Department of Conservation spokesman said. “DoC’s advice is to give them space.
“Seals often travel way up rivers and have been seen sunbathing around the Tatapouri hill area, even crossing the state highway on their adventures,” he said.
“They are almost always fine and you don’t need to be concerned.
“With that said, if you spot a fur seal or sea lion on or near a road, or in an unusual inland spot, let us know. Your sightings help us keep the animals safe and will help guide future conservation planning.”
The public can report sightings on the DoC website, or call 0800DOCHOT (0800362468) in an emergency.
Meanwhile, DoC has received 21 whale stranding reports in Tairāwhiti since the start of the year.