ME Jukes and Son Ltd, Gisborne.

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

ME Jukes and Son Ltd, Gisborne.

A WorkSafe NZ prosecution relating to the 2022 death of a Gisborne worker who became trapped in a waste shredder has again been adjourned – this time to September 4.

The judge-alone trial, which began at Gisborne District Court before Judge Warren Cathcart in late June, involves Gisborne company ME Jukes & Son defending a charge brought against it by WorkSafe after the death of employee Maurice Dooling in April 2022.

Dooling, 47, was operating a waste shredder at the company’s Stanley Rd premises when his legs became entangled in the machine.

He was freed but later pronounced dead.

The trial was earlier adjourned after four days of evidence to allow time for further submissions from defence and prosecution lawyers.