Defence lawyer Daniel Robinson and WorkSafe’s lawyer Tim Mackenzie appeared in court by AVL on Friday (it was noted Robinson’s fellow defence lawyer Edwin Boshier was occupied with other work).
Judge Cathcart was present in the courtroom, as were parties to the trial.
Mackenzie told the judge he was still reading a 64-page submission he had received late from the defence. He was not able to progress the matter on Friday, but noted he could submit information in writing or at another hearing.
The judge adjourned the matter to September 4. He said it was “highly likely” he would reserve his decision.
WorkSafe has said the PCBU (Person Conducting a Business or Undertaking) failed to comply with its duty, which exposed an individual to the risk of death or serious injury or serious illness.
ME Jukes & Son pleaded not guilty to a charge under sections 36(1)(a), 48(1) and (2) (C) of the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015.
Mackenzie had submitted it was reasonably practicable for the company to have ensured its construction waste shredder was adequately guarded by a perimeter guard with interlocked access.
Interlocked access means the machine would automatically shut down when the access point was opened.
Boshier and Robinson, of Auckland law firm Duncan Cotterill, submitted that administrative controls, such as company rules and safety training, and existing safety measures were sufficient to protect workers from the risk of death or serious injury in foreseeable circumstances.
The offence of failing to comply with a duty that exposes an individual or individuals to risk of death or serious injury or serious illness carries a maximum fine of $1.5 million.