“They still support us with providing a cooked lunch for our clients once a month.”
Robinson said the number of donors from the renamed New Zealand Federation of Women’s Institutes had diminished over time, but an Ōtoko resident remained a major contributor, continuing the support of her late mother-in-law.
“There are quite a few walnut trees on the Ōtoko farm. They’re really good-quality walnuts.”
Robinson said another client had his own walnut cracker and “really enjoys doing the walnuts”.
“It makes them feel like they are doing something for the community.”
Alzheimers Gisborne-Tairāwhiti holds various fundraising activities that help support its 260 other clients and carers.
“We are here for all people affected by dementia,” Robinson said. “People who care for someone in their family need our support as much as the person with dementia.”
That support includes programmes such as a Carers Support Group, who meet monthly and cover peer support, education and socialisation; the Good Grief Programme, which covers grieving for a person with dementia and grieving when bereaved; and the Active Brain Network for 14 people with early-onset dementia and another 45 people with dementia who live at home.
Other popular fundraising campaigns are Spud in a Bucket.